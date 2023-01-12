ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Falkland Islands: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

The Flag of Falkland Islands: History, Meaning, and Symbolism. A collection of islands in the Atlantic Ocean to the south of the South American coast is known as the Falkland Islands. The area is made up of the two sizable major islands of East and West Falklands, which are encircled by several smaller islands. Also called Malvinas Islands, the region is a self-governing territory of the United Kingdom, also known as a British overseas territory. Being a self-governing territory of the United Kingdom means that the islands have internal self-governance, but the UK handles all their defense and foreign affairs. In most parts of South America, the Falkland islands are mostly called “Islas Malvinas.” The reason for this is that the early French settlers in the area in 1764 had named the islands Malouines, or Malovines, in honor of their home port of Saint-Malo, France.
Reuters

Burberry seeing "very promising" signs from China reopening

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) is seeing "very promising" signs in China so far this month after the lifting of strict COVID-19 curbs in the country, Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said on Wednesday.
a-z-animals.com

Swallow-Tail Hummingbird: National Bird of Jamaica

Jamaica is a small island in the Caribbean Sea with lush rainforests and white sandy beaches. You might think Jamaica would choose one of the large colorful parrots to represent their country, like the green-billed parrot but when you see the national bird you will understand why it was chosen. Read on to find out all about the national bird of Jamaica!
a-z-animals.com

Types Of Cardinal Birds With Pictures

Cardinals are medium to large songbirds with stout features and thick bills. They are popular for their bright red, blue, and yellow breeding plumage; many are tree-dwelling. However, defining what a cardinal is can be difficult. Birds in the Cardinalidae family consist of cardinals, tanagers, grosbeaks, chats, seed-eaters, and buntings. And some cardinal birds are not in the Cardinalidae family. This article will cover birds with the word “cardinal” in their name. Discover nine types of cardinal birds and learn about their habitats, distinguishing characteristics, diets, and nests.
a-z-animals.com

The History and Origin of Bonsai Trees

An ancient and revered art form, there’s a lot we can learn from the history and origin of Bonsai trees. While “bon-sai” roughly translates to “tray planting” in Japanese, the art and craft of Bonsai trees did not actually originate in Japan at all! But where did the concept of Bonsai trees come from? What happened during the earliest years of Bonsai tree development?
