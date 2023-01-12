Read full article on original website
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World’s Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!)
Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World’s Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!) Ocean Ramsey is a skilled free diver in Hawaii. She works with an organization called One Ocean Diving. They study shark behavior and teach others how to avoid dangerous situations. The shark population continues to decline in the area and there is red tape preventing their conservation.
a-z-animals.com
6 Countries with Red and Yellow Flags
This article takes a closer look at the six nations represented by the colors red and yellow on their flags. Although many flags use both of these colors, we’ll be focusing on those that use only red and yellow, with the possible exception of the coat of arms, which may also include other colors. At present, we are discussing the flags of China, Spain, Montenegro, Vietnam, North Macedonia, and Kyrgyzstan. We’ll take a quick look at the history, design, and symbolism of each of these below!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Most Expensive Bonsai Trees in the World!
There are a number of factors that contribute to the most expensive Bonsai trees found around the world. While just about anyone can craft a basic ficus or juniper Bonsai tree from plants purchased at a local hardware store, Bonsai tree value is greatly subjective. What exactly makes a Bonsai tree expensive, and just how much money have certain specimens earned through past sales and exhibitions?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in California
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in California. The largemouth bass is, without a doubt, one of the world’s most popular, hardy, widespread, and overall impressive game fish! The Golden State proves to have a perfect climate and habitat for this unique fish, but what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in California? How does California’s largest catch compare to the most massive specimen ever caught? Read on to learn more below!
a-z-animals.com
Types Of Cardinal Birds With Pictures
Cardinals are medium to large songbirds with stout features and thick bills. They are popular for their bright red, blue, and yellow breeding plumage; many are tree-dwelling. However, defining what a cardinal is can be difficult. Birds in the Cardinalidae family consist of cardinals, tanagers, grosbeaks, chats, seed-eaters, and buntings. And some cardinal birds are not in the Cardinalidae family. This article will cover birds with the word “cardinal” in their name. Discover nine types of cardinal birds and learn about their habitats, distinguishing characteristics, diets, and nests.
a-z-animals.com
The History and Origin of Bonsai Trees
An ancient and revered art form, there’s a lot we can learn from the history and origin of Bonsai trees. While “bon-sai” roughly translates to “tray planting” in Japanese, the art and craft of Bonsai trees did not actually originate in Japan at all! But where did the concept of Bonsai trees come from? What happened during the earliest years of Bonsai tree development?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest King Salmon Ever Caught in Alaska
Chinook salmon, nicknamed king salmon, is a prized and valuable species of Pacific salmon in North America. They are also massive and a favorite among anglers. The fishing industry for large king salon is big and includes wild capture and aquaculture with countless fisheries. King salmon are on a lot of people’s bucket lists to catch in the wild because of how difficult they are. Are you ready to discover the largest king salmon ever caught in Alaska? It’s also the largest king salmon caught in the entire world!
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Latvia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
As one of the three Baltic states, Latvia is situated between Lithuania and Estonia on the eastern shore of the Baltic Sea. Latvia is also surrounded by Belarus and Russia and shares maritime borders with Sweden on the sea. The country has a land mass of 64,589 km² (24,938 square...
