Grocery giveaway January 24
City Church is continuing its grocery giveaway in 2023 with its second one this month, Tuesday, January 24 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St. The grocery...
CITY MATTERS: Boards and Committees
If you've ever wanted to participate in city government, the city of Bartlesville is giving you that opportunity. Appearing on City Matters, City Councilor Trevor Dorsey said that the City of Bartlesville has numerous boards, committees and commissions that are driven by citizen volunteers. All citizens are encouraged and welcome to apply.
Bartlesville Art Association is Growing
The Bartlesville Art Association is excited to be launching this new year with great activities for you. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Art Association Board President Kathleen Rutledge urges you to check the BAA website for announcements of classes, workshops, and weekly meetings and also follow them on Facebook: Bartlesville Art Association.
Bruins Head to Broken Arrow for DH
Bartlesville High will have one of its toughest double-headers of the season on the road at Broken Arrow on Tuesday evening. Both of the Tiger girls and boys are two of the best clubs in 6A. Bartlesville’s boys and girls teams are coming off losses. The girls continued their...
Sports » Latest News
The Dewey Bulldoggers are coming off a 1-2 week last week with a win over Chelsea, and two losses against Caney Valley and Oklahoma Union. The Bulldoggers have been struggling as of late, losing 5 of their last 6, although may be getting some relief tonight. Dewey hits the road...
Commissioners Appointed to Annex and EMS Projects
The Osage Co. Commissioners met for their weekly Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday and was given a report by Jeremy Mclemore for Miller EMS in Barnsdall for December. The commissioners also appointed Commissioner Charlie Cartwright to the citizen advisory committee to create guidelines for rural EMS reporting. Commissioner Everett Piper...
Nowata Co. Commissioners Meet Tuesday Due to MLK Day
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning instead of Monday this week due to MLK day yesterday, and it started with them reading bids for a 2021 or older Ram 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 truck. No bids were awarded, as they will be deciding next week. There was public...
Washington Co. Commissioners Talk Uniforms
The Washington County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday and approved several items, and tabled one. A representative from United Linen presented a new service agreement for uniforms for employees in each district. There appeared to be some confusion over why a new agreement would be signed, when it appears that the county was already in contract with the company.
Huskies Looking Keep the Momentum Flowing Against Woodland
The Pawhuska Huskies have their first of four home games this week against Woodland. The Huskies are coming off a sweep against Newkirk to end a six-game road stretch. The Huskies may have found the formula to more victories this season as a hard nose, grind it out approach is where most success has come from so far this season. PHS winning its last two of three.
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet on Tuesday
The Washington County Commissioners did not meet this Monday morning due to It being MLK Day, they will instead meet Tuesday morning at 9:30 am. On the meeting agenda is to take action on a service agreement from United Linen. They will also make a declaration of a surplus involving...
Commissioners To Talk About Possible Rural EMS Committee
The Osage Co. commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 17 instead of Monday because of MLK Day. The commissioners will discuss and possibly appoint a lead commissioner to establish a citizen advisory committee to create guidelines for rural EMS reporting because of complaints. The commissioners will also possibly appoint a...
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
Sitton Resigns: District 4 Vacancy on the Bartlesville Board of Education
On January 16, 2023, the Bartlesville Board of Education accepted the resignation of Kevin Sitton from his seat representing District 4, which covers parts of the Richard Kane, Wilson, and Hoover Elementary areas. The Board appreciates his service on the board since 2016. In December 2022, Mr. Sitton announced his...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle, Dies in Osage County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) works a fatality collision in Osage County near Sand Springs. According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night along State Highway 97 close to Pond Drive. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck a pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed has not been identified. The driver was uninjured.
BPD Report Jan. 13 through Jan. 16
The Bartlesville Police Department released their activity report from over the weekend, totaling 37 calls for the weekend. 10 of the calls were traffic stops, six of them were for theft, four disturbances and assaults, three fraud calls, with the rest being miscellaneous. Of the Miscellaneous, there was a call...
Man Swings a Hatchet, Winds Up in Jail
Kenneth Hamilton was seen in Washington County Court today on a charge alleging assault with a dangerous weapon. Hamilton was arrested on Friday, January 13th and according to an affidavit, this stemmed from a comment made by Hamilton about the other party’s vehicle not being worth a lot of money.
