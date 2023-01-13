The Pawhuska Huskies have their first of four home games this week against Woodland. The Huskies are coming off a sweep against Newkirk to end a six-game road stretch. The Huskies may have found the formula to more victories this season as a hard nose, grind it out approach is where most success has come from so far this season. PHS winning its last two of three.

