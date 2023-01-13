FARMVILLE, Va. – In a conference where every game is a battle in the quest to sit atop the league standings, USC Upstate men's basketball engaged in another battle Saturday night against league-leading Longwood before succumbing 72-65. Fighting from behind for most of the evening, Upstate continued to battle throughout the second half, cutting into a 14-point deficit to remain within striking distance over the game's final four minutes. Forced turnovers—the Spartans forced 20 on the night, converting them to 21 points—and free-throws kept Upstate in the game as the Spartans shot 84 percent (21-of-25) from the line.

