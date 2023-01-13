Mateus Asato says there are “no ego fights” playing with Joe Satriani: “Forget about insecurity, we’re here to have fun”

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 19, 2021. It has since been updated. Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has completed what he's calling his "last ever" Ollie 540. The 52-year-old broke down in tears after an arduous but successful attempt at landing the incredibly difficult trick he first pulled off over three decades ago. Hawk — who inspired generations of skateboarders — this week posted a video documenting his last attempt at performing the move, which showed a bunch of wipeouts before he landed the trick. He is seen falling to his knees time and again in the video and at one point slides completely off the ramp.

