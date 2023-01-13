Mateus Asato says there are “no ego fights” playing with Joe Satriani: “Forget about insecurity, we’re here to have fun”

Read full article on original website
Ritchie Blackmore recalls his first time meeting Jeff Beck: “I couldn’t believe how incredible he was”
Ritchie Blackmore has paid homage to the late guitar legend Jeff Beck, and recalled what he thought of the musician after they first worked together in the 1960s. Following the sudden passing of Jeff Beck last week, countless musicians took to social media to pay tribute to the musician and reflect upon how he inspired them in their careers.
Joe Satriani: “Jeff Beck just got better and better”
Guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani has spoken out about the legacy of late guitarist Jeff Beck, who sadly passed away on 11 January. In an interview on the Rolling Stones Music Now podcast, Satriani, who replayed Beck on Mick Jagger’s 1988 solo tour, shared his memories about the late guitarist and what he believes Beck’s legacy will be.
Highwaymen Interview Gets Awkward When Host Implies They Can’t Sell Tickets, Waylon Jennings Says: “Ask Another Question Like That, We’ll Burn Your Home”
Imagine sitting down in a room with Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. Four of the best to every play country music… you can ask them anything you please, and you lead off with an insult? Bold strategy Cotton…. Back in 1991, Paul Holmes, a popular...
Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool”
Big fan of the heaters, eh? Post Malone just may be the most intriguing artist in any genre of music. From his wildly positive personality, the face tats, unique mix of hip-hop, rap, and R&B, and his love for country music, he’s the kinda guy you’d absolutely love to grab a beer with. He also just seems like the nicest, most humble, down to Earth superstar on the planet. The man made an appearance on the Full Send podcast, and was asked […] The post Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Queen’s Brian May says it’s a “bit of a shame” that Bohemian Rhapsody “eclipsed” The Prophet’s Song
Queen’s Brian May has spoken about the legacy of the band’s track The Prophet’s Song, calling it a “bit of a shame” that the song was overlooked. In a career-spanning new interview in the February issue of Total Guitar, May discussed how The Prophet’s Song and Bohemian Rhapsody were meant to parallel each other, explaining, “To be honest, I always regard it as a bit of a shame that The Prophet’s Song got eclipsed – because Bohemian Rhapsody was always going to eclipse everything.”
Brian May says Queen were “irritated” when fans sang along, wrote We Will Rock You because they couldn’t fight it
Brian May has explained how Queen were once “irritated” by fans singing along at their live shows, and only wrote their hit single We Will Rock You once they changed their attitude towards it. In a new interview, Brian May discussed the band’s initial frustration at fans singing...
George Harrison Went on a Date With a Disney Actor and Fans Nearly Took Her Eye out With a Ballpoint Pen
George Harrison went on a date with Disney actor Hayley Mills for a charity event. George's fans nearly stabbed Mills in the eye with a ballpoint pen.
Waylon Jennings Said Keith Whitley Was “The Greatest Country Singer Ever,” Was “Gutted” On The Day Keith Passed Away
Waylon Jennings and Keith Whitley… two of the greatest to ever do it. The late, great Keith Whitley passed away tragically in 1989, at the very young age of 34 from alcohol poisoning after a long struggle with addiction, and Waylon almost 15 years later in 2002. And though...
George Harrison Said The Beatles Agreed Not to Replace Each Other if Someone Left the Band: ‘We Weren’t Going to Get Roger Waters’
George Harrison said The Beatles would only ever include himself, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr. No one else.
Brian May doesn’t think Queen performed their best at iconic Live Aid concert: “I was conscious that it was a bit ragged”
Brian May has discussed Queen’s iconic set at the Live Aid charity concert – and said that, despite the outpour of praise the members received, he was ‘conscious’ that the performance wasn’t their best. The guitarist was speaking in the latest issue of Total Guitar...
John Mayer explains why Jeff Beck was the ‘guitarist’s guitarist’
John Mayer has paid tribute to Jeff Beck, calling the late icon the “guitar player’s guitar player” in a poignant Instagram Story outlining Beck’s influence. In the now-expired Instagram Story, Mayer wrote, “I think what made Jeff Beck such a ‘guitar player’s guitar player’ was that to those who didn’t play the instrument, all of it looks perplexing. But to those who play, it was just so obvious to the facility and the creativity he possessed that nobody else had.”
Behind the Meaning of “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC
The pressure was on. Brian Johnson had just joined AC/DC following the death of former vocalist Bon Scott in 1980. Guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young told their new singer that they had a song called “You Shook Me All Night Long” that needed lyrics. Wanting to impress his new bandmates, Johnson wrote the lyrics to the band’s classic song that same night.
Watch Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson entertainingly recount the time Johnny Cash asked for his autograph for his daughter: "Sometimes, when you meet your heroes, it's a wonderful experience"
Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson admits he was starstruck by the Man In Black, but was surprised by what happened next
Steve Vai Reunited With Stolen ‘Swiss Cheese’ Guitar From David Lee Roth ‘Yankee Rose’ Video After 36 Years
Steve Vai has been reunited with a significant piece from his guitar history, revealing over the weekend that the "swiss cheese" guitar that he used during filming of David Lee Roth's "Yankee Rose" video has been found and returned after being missing for 36 years. The distinctive green guitar was...
Billie Eilish Catches Eyeballs for an Almost Bare-looking T-shirt
Apart from her music, one thing Billie Eilish is known for is her dressing style. When the 21-year-old singer started in the industry, she became popular for her iconic green hair and baggy clothes. She has maintained her unique dressing style since the beginning of her career and people often recognize it as “Billie Eilish clothing.”
Eric Gales publicly invites John Mayer to perform with him onstage
Iconic blues guitarist Eric Gales has publicly reached out to John Mayer – encouraging the musician to collaborate with him, and join him onstage “soon”. Gales, who has already performed alongside some of the biggest names in guitar history, reached out to the musician online on Saturday (14 January). Here, he urged Mayer to find a way that the two can perform together, ideally, in the near future.
Tony Hawk fights back tears as he nails 'last ever' Ollie 540 trick
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 19, 2021. It has since been updated. Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has completed what he's calling his "last ever" Ollie 540. The 52-year-old broke down in tears after an arduous but successful attempt at landing the incredibly difficult trick he first pulled off over three decades ago. Hawk — who inspired generations of skateboarders — this week posted a video documenting his last attempt at performing the move, which showed a bunch of wipeouts before he landed the trick. He is seen falling to his knees time and again in the video and at one point slides completely off the ramp.
Alice Cooper Named His Favorite Rolling Stones Song
Alice Cooper named his favorite of The Rolling Stones' songs and discussed the difference between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.
Desperation blues: The show that brought Eric Clapton back from the brink
By mid-1971 Eric Clapton was a recluse with a heroin habit, until friends including Pete Townshend and George Harrison intervened to save his life
Rock’s Most Hated Records
First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
