FSU in the top eight for 4-star WR who's expected to visit this weekend
Florida State has made the top eight for Dunbar (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Tawaski Abrams. The Seminoles were listed alongside his other top options: LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, FAMU, Penn State and Texas A&M. Noles247 was first to report that Abrams is expected to visit Tallahassee this weekend for...
4-star DB commitment set to return to FSU this weekend for another visit
Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July of 2022, will return to campus this weekend for another visit, he tells Noles247. He chose FSU over more than four-dozen other offers. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back has been firm to...
FSU offers 2024 safety Isaiah Thomas, who originally hails from Canada
Florida State offered junior safety Isaiah Thomas of Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defensive back mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller when sharing the news of his offer. CAI was home to 2023 FSU signee, offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. He originally hails from Toronto, Canada.
Recruiting Trail Tidbit: Randy Shannon checks in on Texas school with multiple targets
Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon made his way by Duncaville (Texas) on Tuesday. FSU has a pair of Duncanville (Texas) products on their current roster, offensive tackle Jaylen Early and tight end Jerrale Powers. They are looking to potentially add others. Some of the current prospects to know on...
Star Louisiana Running Back Commits to South Alabama
Patrick Martin was headed for a great junior season in 2021 until an injury knocked him out in the fourth game and he was forced to miss the rest of the season. That absence took him off the radar of a lot of recruiters, but Martin attacked his senior season to the tune of 2,275 yards rushing and 34 touchdowns, earning him not just All-State honors, but an offer from South Alabama, among others. After a visit to the Mobile campus last weekend, he made his commitment to Jaguars.
Pensacola, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Pensacola. The Fort Walton Beach High School soccer team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on January 16, 2023, 15:00:00.
Escambia Co. sees a drop of 6.4 percent in graduation rate for 2021-2022
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State of Florida has released its state-wide high school graduation rates for the year ending in June 2022. Overall, the state saw an increase in its graduation rate, but locally, Escambia County saw a decrease of 6.4 percent. In neighboring county Santa Rosa, they saw their graduation rate go […]
getthecoast.com
Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!
On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
WJHG-TV
Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
Memorial Dedicated At The Dozier School For Boys In Florida
Former students and state and local officials took part in a ceremony Friday to dedicate a memorial and honor victims who were abused and, in some cases, died at the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Jackson County. The ceremony came more than
Teen arrested for bringing gun to a basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teen was arrested during a basketball game at Fort Walton Beach high school. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton allegedly brought a gun to the game. Deputies said the gun matched the brand, model and serial number of a firearm stolen this past May. The teen has been charged with possession of […]
Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison
ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently. Last year, the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
WCTV
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
WEAR
18-year-old charged for having gun at Fort Walton Beach High School basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teen was arrested Friday night after deputies say they found him with a loaded gun at a high school basketball game in Fort Walton Beach. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon of an unlicensed firearm.
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
Destin officials sink 180-foot ship to create artificial reef
DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The retired research vessel MANTA plunged to the floor of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. The 180-foot-long ship was rusting in a shipyard until Destin officials acquired it for use as an artificial reef. We try and take advantage of this and procure these for basically the price of scrap […]
