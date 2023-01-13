ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Star Louisiana Running Back Commits to South Alabama

Patrick Martin was headed for a great junior season in 2021 until an injury knocked him out in the fourth game and he was forced to miss the rest of the season. That absence took him off the radar of a lot of recruiters, but Martin attacked his senior season to the tune of 2,275 yards rushing and 34 touchdowns, earning him not just All-State honors, but an offer from South Alabama, among others. After a visit to the Mobile campus last weekend, he made his commitment to Jaguars.
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!

On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseemagazine.com

Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location

On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Teen arrested for bringing gun to a basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teen was arrested during a basketball game at Fort Walton Beach high school. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton allegedly brought a gun to the game. Deputies said the gun matched the brand, model and serial number of a firearm stolen this past May. The teen has been charged with possession of […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison

ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently. Last year, the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.
MARIANNA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

WCTV

Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Destin officials sink 180-foot ship to create artificial reef

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The retired research vessel MANTA plunged to the floor of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. The 180-foot-long ship was rusting in a shipyard until Destin officials acquired it for use as an artificial reef. We try and take advantage of this and procure these for basically the price of scrap […]
DESTIN, FL
247Sports

