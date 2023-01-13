Patrick Martin was headed for a great junior season in 2021 until an injury knocked him out in the fourth game and he was forced to miss the rest of the season. That absence took him off the radar of a lot of recruiters, but Martin attacked his senior season to the tune of 2,275 yards rushing and 34 touchdowns, earning him not just All-State honors, but an offer from South Alabama, among others. After a visit to the Mobile campus last weekend, he made his commitment to Jaguars.

MOBILE, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO