ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

Here's When Every Episode of The Last of Us Will Air on HBO

HBO's new series The Last of Us is a hit. Along with garnering a huge buzz on social media, the series, inspired by the hit PlayStation game, earned HBO the second-biggest debut in the last 13 years. According to Variety, the first episode of the series received 4.7 million U.S. viewers across the HBO channel and HBO Max streaming service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy