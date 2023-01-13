ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an Hour

Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. With a population of over 6 million and a gross domestic product of more than $400 billion, Atlanta has the 10th largest economy in the country and the 20th largest in the world. It's also one of 10 US cities to be ranked as an Alpha Global City.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

The Best Burger In Atlanta Is In A Suburban Gas Station

Atlanta is definitely home to a slew of burger joints, but it might come as a surprise that the best voted burger in town is actually served out of a gas station. NFA Burgers, formerly a pop-up, garnered so much popularity, that a demand for a more permanent spot became a MUST. Dunwoody resident Billy Kramer has spent the last few years perfecting his burger recipe and it has finally paid off.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral arrangements set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements have been set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in a crash over the weekend. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin

Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
GRIFFIN, GA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy