allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an Hour
Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. With a population of over 6 million and a gross domestic product of more than $400 billion, Atlanta has the 10th largest economy in the country and the 20th largest in the world. It's also one of 10 US cities to be ranked as an Alpha Global City.
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
secretatlanta.co
The Best Burger In Atlanta Is In A Suburban Gas Station
Atlanta is definitely home to a slew of burger joints, but it might come as a surprise that the best voted burger in town is actually served out of a gas station. NFA Burgers, formerly a pop-up, garnered so much popularity, that a demand for a more permanent spot became a MUST. Dunwoody resident Billy Kramer has spent the last few years perfecting his burger recipe and it has finally paid off.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements have been set for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in a crash over the weekend. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
WIS-TV
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments
Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
atlantafi.com
The Mysterious Murder Of Alberta Williams King, Mother Of MLK Jr.
The family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most recognizable in America, largely due to the civil rights movement and the work they have done in furtherance of it. What is not as widely known is the life and death of Alberta Williams King, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after...
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
MARTA’s former deputy general manager says he was fired without cause and given no specific reason....
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
‘I saw the storm coming:’ Griffin neighbors remember watching as tornado causes chaos at Walmart
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Neighbors in Griffin watched as a scary situation unfolded on Thursday when a tornado hit a Walmart. The EF-3 storm tossed around carts and other debris outside the building and lifted portions of the roof off the store. Friday night, the clean-up process was underway in...
