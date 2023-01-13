Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeking public assistance identifying suspects
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating or providing information regarding two suspects who fled from a traffic stop and allegedly used the car to knock down a deputy. It was around 5 pm on Thursday when the deputy and a Carrollton police officer...
Sedalia Police Reports for January 17, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Wednesday morning, an Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue. A computer check of the driver's information showed their driver's license was suspended. Garrett L. Medlock, 21, of Niangua, was issued a court summons for Driving While Suspended and released from the scene.
kmmo.com
ANOTHER ARREST MADE IN SHOTS FIRE INCIDENT IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Police Department arrested another subject related to a shots fired incident in Marshall on Friday, January 13, 2023. The department arrested 21-year-old Leonardo Ybarra, of Marshall. Ybarra has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $25,000 cash only with...
kjluradio.com
Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg
A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
kmmo.com
CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
kjluradio.com
Monroe County man dies when his cement truck overturns in Boone County
A Monroe County man dies when he wrecks a cement truck in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, was driving on Route Z, just northeast of Columbia, on Monday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Boshears veered back and forth across the road, until the truck overturned onto its top.
KCTV 5
Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose remains were found in rural Ray County in April of last year has been identified. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area on April 27, 2022. Sheriff Scott Childers said...
Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia woman sentenced to probation after cops find two pounds of meth on her property
A Sedalia woman is sentenced for her part in a large-scale methamphetamine operation. Audrey Bridges pleaded down last November to second-degree drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced last week to five years supervised probation on each count. If Bridges violates the terms of her probation, she faces 15 years in prison.
Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck
CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Pettis County Man
A police report released on Jan. 11 says that Sedalia Police responded to a disturbance at The Den, 115 West Main, on Jan. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred and one of the individuals involved struck a brick retaining wall on the north side of a parking lot at 107 West Main, just east of The Den, causing significant damage to the wall. No one wanted to pursue charges in regards to the altercation.
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
Marshall Man Injured When Jeep Overturns in Pettis County
A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2015 Jeep Compass, driven by 56-year-old Kyle D. McClure of Marshall, was on Route T, 900 feet south of Rieckhoff Road (north of Dresden) around 11:45 a.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a fence before coming to rest upright in a field.
YAHOO!
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge of Jefferson and Falon Carew...
Sedalia Man Injured In Highway 127 Crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by 45-year-old Nathaniel L. Vanderlinden of Sedalia, was on Missouri 127, north of Hinken Road (south of Green Ridge) around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The Kawasaki came to rest in a ditch.
Judge denies owner’s request to return dogs to junk-filled Cass County property
A Cass County judge told an accused hoarder Thursday that he can't have his 29 dogs back on his property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
Awesome 92.3
