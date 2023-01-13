Read full article on original website
989kbay.com
Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
989kbay.com
I-5 Northbound Reopens At Peace Arch Border Crossing
BLAINE, Wash.- I-5 Northbound is back open at the Peace Arch border crossing. WSDOT said that the crossing reopened around 10 pm Saturday. Police had closed the crossing earlier in the evening due to an unspecified issue.
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
myeverettnews.com
Great Rescue By Everett Fire And District 4 After Car Flips Into Slough
Passing along this social media post by Everett Fire following a rescue Friday night just east of the Snohomish River. Just before 9:00 p.m. this evening, Ladder 1 responded with Snohomish County Fire District 4 to a report of a vehicle overturned and submerged in water in the slough off of Home Acres Rd & 60th St SE.
989kbay.com
City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure
BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night. WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Large response to commercial fire closes Grandview Road
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Grandview Road, east of I-5, about 5:05pm, Friday, January 13th. The section of Grandview Road, between Enterprise Road and I-5 was temporarily closed due to the large response. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Warn Of Scam Against Xfinity – Comcast Customers In Everett
Today the police department in Everett, Washington posted the following warning on social media about scammers targeting Xfinity customers. We’re passing it along here. Financial Crimes Detectives received a report from a citizen who had received a call from 800-935-0716 in which the person was posing as an Xfinity customer service agent. The victim was convinced to pre-pay with eBay cards to receive 50% off of their cable and internet bill. After the victim provided the gift card numbers to the scammer, they were told the gift cards were not valid and they needed to purchase additional cards and provide the information to receive the 50% discount.
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
This Bellingham parking lot is being converted into apartments
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with occupancy expected in 2025.
New Dungeons and Dragons tea shop, local foodie events, new beer and bunny adoptions
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as rabbits with discounted adoption fees, new beer from a local brewery and events.
989kbay.com
Report: WWU among institutions holding indigenous remains
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Despite a federal law making it illegal, an investigation has found that thousands of indigenous remains are still being held at dozens of American educational institutions. Among the schools named in the investigation is Western Washington University. ProPublica’s report said that at least 89 indigenous remains...
