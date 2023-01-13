Today the police department in Everett, Washington posted the following warning on social media about scammers targeting Xfinity customers. We’re passing it along here. Financial Crimes Detectives received a report from a citizen who had received a call from 800-935-0716 in which the person was posing as an Xfinity customer service agent. The victim was convinced to pre-pay with eBay cards to receive 50% off of their cable and internet bill. After the victim provided the gift card numbers to the scammer, they were told the gift cards were not valid and they needed to purchase additional cards and provide the information to receive the 50% discount.

EVERETT, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO