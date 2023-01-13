ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok

Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise

Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
VIDEO: A Terrifying & Haunted Mine is 6 Hours Away From Boise

If there is one thing that I will never mess with, it's paranormal entities and all of that stuff. You could add snakes and spiders to that list, but there is something about paranormal energy that is terrifying because you can't escape it. You can't see it, you don't know it's coming, and honestly - how do you stop it?
Star Wars Fans Get Excited! The Force Arrives in Boise in March

Star Wars fans rejoice! The Discovery Center of Idaho recently announced in a press release that "The World's Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibit" will be coming to Boise on March 6th of this year. If you've never been, Discovery Center of Idaho is located at 131 W. Myrtle St. and will be the place all of the Treasure Valley Jedis want to be before it's gone.
45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides

The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise

Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
Beware! Cougars on the Loose in the Magic Valley

Cougars have been letting their presence be known and felt all over the Magic Valley in the last year and the early parts of 2023. Before you get too excited, this article is about mountain lions. There are tons of videos on the internet of them stalking people, with one last year in eastern Idaho where a man was forced to fire a couple of shots before it finally ran off. While a handful of these videos come out each year, there could potentially be more coming in the future, as previous numbers have shown that mountain lions being spotted are on the rise, and those are only the ones being reported.
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Hang Out & Have Hot Cocoa with Boise Cops Tomorrow Jan. 18

Boise, Idaho. Good news! We're all invited to sip hot cocoa and coffee with Boise cops and community leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18th!. In partnership with community leaders and the Idaho Black History Museum at Julia Davis Park, the Boise Police Department is hosting a cocoa and coffee social to spend quality time with the people they serve and protect.
Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho

Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis

Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
