Read full article on original website
Related
989kbay.com
City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
989kbay.com
Firefighters providing winter coats to students at two Whatcom County elementary schools
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local firefighters have stepped up once again to keep kids warm. Operation Warm raised enough money in 2022 to provide over 800 free winter coats to students at two Whatcom County elementary schools. IAFF Local 106 Bellingham and Whatcom Professional Firefighters worked with local businesses to...
989kbay.com
Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
989kbay.com
Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
989kbay.com
Report: WWU among institutions holding indigenous remains
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Despite a federal law making it illegal, an investigation has found that thousands of indigenous remains are still being held at dozens of American educational institutions. Among the schools named in the investigation is Western Washington University. ProPublica’s report said that at least 89 indigenous remains...
Comments / 0