Ferndale, WA

City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
Report: WWU among institutions holding indigenous remains

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Despite a federal law making it illegal, an investigation has found that thousands of indigenous remains are still being held at dozens of American educational institutions. Among the schools named in the investigation is Western Washington University. ProPublica’s report said that at least 89 indigenous remains...
