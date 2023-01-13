Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
Unions are pushing back, and gaining momentum
U.S. labor strikes went up almost 50% between 2021 and 2022. Cornell University counted almost 400 strikes last year, following decades of declining union membership. Here's why labor action is becoming more common. How the world's richest people became much richer during the pandemic. by Samantha Fields. Jan 16, 2023.
marketplace.org
AI used for hiring and recruitment can be biased. But that’s changing.
This episode originally aired on Nov. 23, 2022. Artificial intelligence is commonly used in automated recruitment programs. It helps narrow down large pools of applicants using algorithms to match job seekers to open positions. But there are growing concerns that this technology is disproportionately excluding certain groups, like women, people of color or those who don’t have college degrees, even when they’re perfectly qualified.
marketplace.org
As discretionary spending slows, retailers try to make themselves essential
Consumer spending is slowing down as people continue to grapple with rising costs. So what are companies doing to keep customers shelling out?. It’s sometimes hard to remember the weird COVID lockdown days. There were hobbies, like. . Those hours of streaming — remember “Tiger King”? And the sudden...
marketplace.org
Understanding the tech behind the gas vs. electric stove debate
Like the Rolling Stones vs. the Beatles, “Star Wars” vs. “Star Trek” or cats vs. dogs, the question of gas stoves vs. electric has somehow become a character-defining one. The discourse was ignited last week by a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Richard...
Comments / 0