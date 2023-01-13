Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
funcheap.com
Redwood City 12th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration (2023)
Redwood City 12th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration. Courthouse Square – map (Free Museum Admission this day) Redwood City, its Parks Recreation and Community Services Department, and partner Redwood City International will be hosting the 12th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration! City Officials and Staff will be joined by lion dancers, martial artists, taiko drummers, and other live performances, for this celebration of the Year of the Rabbit.
funcheap.com
SF’s Free Dumpling-Making Workshop for Lunar New Year (Chinatown)
Chinatown Restaurant | 744 Washington Street (betw. Grant Ave. & Kearny St.), San Francisco. Hans-on lessons. Dumpling-making is a socially-binding experience for Chinese-Americans and friends/ visitors alike. ALSO, Chinese New Year’s Lunch – suggested $20 donation. RSVP appreciated to panasiansf@yahoo.com . Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
funcheap.com
SF’s Chinese New Year Celebration, Firecrackers + Red Envelope Giveaways 2023
The Year of the Rabbit (Lunar Year 4721). Under the auspices of the SF Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Choy Suns will grace Chinatown and pass out “Lai Sees” and gifts to eagerly waiting children. A procession will then proceed to Kearny St, followed by firecrackers to scare evil...
funcheap.com
Dogpatch Cleanup w/ Free Lunch for Volunteers (SF)
Help the Dogpatch Neighborhood Association clean up in the Dogpatch. Meet at Woods Yard Park (22nd St and Minnesota St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a free lunch sponsored by UCSF and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
funcheap.com
Golden Gate Park Nature Walk and Bird Count (SF)
Welcome in 2023 with this short LushNature radio program from KCBS. Listen by clicking on the link or cutting and pasting to your search field:. Thank you very much for liking and sharing it. And, . . . don’t forget out this month’s nature walk:. LushNature. 2023 Winter...
funcheap.com
“Positively Charged” Copier Art in the Bay Area Since the 1960s (SF Main Library)
The public is invited to attend the exhibition opening for Positively Charged: Copier Art in the Bay Area Since the 1960s. The event features a presentation with curators Maymanah Farhat and Jennie Hinchcliff who will discuss the impact of copier technology in the Bay Area arts community over the past 60 years as well as the different ways in which artists have embraced and utilized copier art.
funcheap.com
Brooke Smith and Laura Albert “Sunday Matinee” Book Talk (SF Main Library)
A not-to-miss conversion between actor/photographer Brooke Smith and author Laura Albert, in celebration of the publication of Smith’s book of photography Sunday Matinee. The book gathers together Smith’s extensive photo documentation of the New York Hardcore scene of the 1980s, the bands that played CBGB’s notorious Sunday afternoon gigs as well as the young people who followed them and hung out in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
funcheap.com
Maggie McGarey’s Trivia Night (North Beach)
Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
“Crazy Funny Asians” Sunday Night Comedy Showcase (SF)
FREE with RSVP (Donations appreciated – bring cash) Didn’t Get Tickets? We’ll have 50 door tickets ($15) available for each show – Show up early to snag them!. – FREE with Eventbrite RSVP – Donations appreciated – bring cash. – Maximum Two Comp Tickets...
funcheap.com
Watch Lightning Strike Golden Gate Bridge
Thanks to the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area for sharing this cool footage of lightning striking the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Thanks to their Mersea cam, they were able to capture the distant video of the lightning striking the bridge at 4:42 pm.
funcheap.com
How the Pandemic Spurred A Radical New Phase in the Labor Movement
Presented by The Labor & Community Studies Department of City College of San Francisco & The Green Arcade. How essential workers’ fight for better jobs during the pandemic revolutionized US labor politics. Essential workers’ fight for better jobs during the pandemic revolutionized US labor politics. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic,...
Comments / 0