Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Roll Call Online
White House, House GOP take aim at Big Tech, but see different targets
Corrected 10:22 p.m. | President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers last week launched yet another effort to confront thorny issues relating to Big Tech and social media platforms that have bedeviled previous administrations and Congress, but the path to progress this time around is just as murky. In two high-profile...
Roll Call Online
Parties dig in for protracted fight over debt ceiling
Top House Republicans say they want to negotiate spending cuts in exchange for lifting the statutory debt limit, but President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats say they’re not willing to entertain a negotiation. The dynamics provide for initial stalemate as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen told lawmakers Friday that...
Roll Call Online
Could both the House and Senate flip in 2024?
ANALYSIS — Though it’s far from a sure thing, it now looks very possible that both the House and the Senate will flip in 2024, putting the “out” party back in control in each chamber in 2025. How unusual would that be? Well, according to the...
Roll Call Online
Senate 2024: Democrats face lopsided battlefield
Michigan Sen. Gary Peters has signed on for another term as chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and he’ll face yet another challenging fight to hold the majority. But unlike in 2022, the 2024 battlefield looks historically lopsided against Democrats. Peters helped Democrats grow their Senate majority in...
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Pro-Trump Former Lawmaker Ordered to Pay $45,000 for Blocking Man on Facebook
Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative-turned Trump Republican, has been ordered by a federal judge to pay $45,000 to a man he blocked on Facebook, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jones blocked Tomas Miko, a DeKalb County resident from Georgia, from his social media page after they swapped political opinions online in March 2020 while Jones was serving in the state legislature. After the testy exchange, which the outlet says included comments on proposed immigration legislation sponsored by the former state lawmaker, Jones deleted Miko’s contrary posts. A few months later, Miko filed a federal lawsuit against Jones, alleging Jones deleted his comments to silence...
Biden lawyer who discovered first set of classified documents spoke with federal investigators
President Biden’s personal attorney who discovered a batch of classified materials at the DC think tank that bears Biden’s name has spoken with federal investigators probing the case, according to a report. Patrick Moore, the lawyer the 80-year-old president tasked with cleaning out his former office at the Penn Biden Center last November, reportedly met with US Attorney John Lausch’s team after finding some 10 highly sensitive documents, according to CNN. The interview came during the Justice Department’s initial phases of the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, the news outlet said on Tuesday. CNN also reported that the interview with...
