Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Britain Soccer Premier League
Arsenal's William Saliba, left, and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
kalkinemedia.com
Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to win the Spanish Super Cup, their first trophy since coach Xavi Hernandez took over. Inspired by electric teenager Gavi, who scored himself and set up goals for Robert Lewandowski and Pedri Gonzalez, the Catalans shone, while Karim Benzema netted a late consolation for a disappointing Madrid.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal begins Open defence, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title
Rafael Nadal returns to the scene of one of his greatest Grand Slam triumphs when the Australian Open begins Monday, with women's number one Iga Swiatek headlining the night session on the showpiece Rod Laver Arena. A year ago, the 36-year-old Spaniard defied a long injury layoff and a two-set...
kalkinemedia.com
Senegal pip I. Coast with only goal of three CHAN games
The three African Nations Championship (CHAN) group matches in Algeria on Saturday produced only one goal, scored by Moussa Ndiaye to give Senegal a 1-0 victory over the Ivory Coast. Ethiopia and Mozambique drew 0-0 in Algiers in Group A to lie two points behind Algeria, who edged Libya 1-0...
kalkinemedia.com
Napoli, Roma fans given two-month away game ban after motorway brawl
Napoli and Roma fans have been banned from travelling to away games for two months after last weekend's mass brawl which caused chaos on a major Italian motorway, Italy's Interior Ministry said on Saturday. Hardcore "ultra" supporters of both teams were involved in running battles on the A1 motorway on...
kalkinemedia.com
Milan trail leaders Napoli by nine despite fightback at Lecce
AC Milan's Serie A title defence suffered another blow on Saturday as despite coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Lecce the champions sit nine points behind rampant league leaders Napoli. Rafeal Leao and Davide Calabria struck to pull Milan back from a dismal first-half display which...
kalkinemedia.com
Newcomers Madagascar shock Ghana in CHAN
Debutants Madagascar produced the first shock of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria by defeating two-time runners-up Ghana 2-1 in chilly Constantine on Sunday. Goals by Solomampionona Razafindranaivo and Tokinantenaina Randriatsiferana after 10 and 61 minutes gave the Indian Ocean nation a two-goal advantage. Augustine Agyapong halved the deficit...
kalkinemedia.com
Probe after comments to 'free' W.Sahara at Africa football cup
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Sunday it will investigate comments made at the African Nations Championship in Algeria to "free" the disputed Western Sahara, that have sparked Moroccan fury. Neighbouring Morocco and Algeria are locked in a bitter rivalry partly over Western Sahara, where the Algiers-backed Polisario movement...
Comments / 0