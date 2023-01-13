Read full article on original website
ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR AT ARMANI HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
Armani Hotel Dubai is the perfect destination for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a special occasion, or an indulgent treat. Watch as award-winning dining options, luxurious spa facilities and signature Armani hospitality combine to create the ultimate experiences that create lifelong memories. With picturesque outdoor terrace seating along with a range of sensational dining outlets, Armani Hotel Dubai should be your number one choice to experience unrivalled opulence and sophistication this February.
CENTRAL HOTELS & RESORTS EYE OPPORTUNITIES IN CENTRAL ASIA MARKET FOR 2023
Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, will continue to focus and be active in attracting visitors from Central Asia this year as this emerging market has played a vital role in its hotel performance for 2022. Guests from India and China topped...
FOODICS INKS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FRENCH TECH START UP PARTOO
Connecting France and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a first of its kind strategic tech partnership,. Foodics, the leading cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform in the MENA region, has today announced it has partnered with French-based tech start-up Partoo, who help brands manage and increase their presence online in order to further grow their business.
EMBRACE DUBAI’S WINTER WEATHER AND GREAT FLAVORS AT YAMANOTE’S NEWEST LOCATION IN MIRDIF HILLS!
Dubai winter is here, and if you’re like us – you want to savour every minute of it. This season, Yamanote is making it easier for you to do just that, with its’ newly opened branch in Mirdif Hills. Yamanote’s newest spot offers us many reasons to...
ERTH RESTAURANT PROUDLY LAUNCHES ITS IMMERSIVE TRIBUTE TO EMIRATI HOSPITALITY
Dedicated to carrying forward the vibrant and generous spirit of Emirati hospitality, Erth Restaurant is a trend setting and welcoming new culinary destination unlike any else in the UAE capital. Ideally located between the iconic Qasr Al Hosn, the oldest and most significant building in Abu Dhabi, and the Cultural...
A LUNAR NEW YEAR FEAST AWAITS AT NOVOTEL DUBAI AL BARSHA
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s latest Lunar New Year offer. As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha welcomes the Chinese New Year with a delectable dinner at the hotel’s alluring all day dining outlet, 365. On the 21st of January 2023 from 7pm to 11:30pm guests can indulge in a flavourful buffet filled with Chinese delicacies to make the memorable occasion. The colourful celebration promises to be filled with tantalising drinks, delicious dishes, and an overall festive vibe to mark the key calendar date.
SAVOUR THE FLAVOURS OF NORTH INDIA AS KHYBER UNVEILS ITS NEW SHANDYA BRUNCH
Khyber, the award-winning Indian restaurant at Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, has unveiled its new and first brunch offering. Every Friday, guests can savour the authentic flavours of delectable Indian cuisine at the Shandya Brunch from 8 pm to 11 pm. Starting at AED 245 per person, diners can delight in a specially curated five-course sharing set menu at this new evening brunch that promises to take guests on a culinary journey through North India, introducing only fresh spices and authentic flavour combinations.
