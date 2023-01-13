Tell you what people get over yourself,while yes some people have died for various reasons. Yes we have had our shots And boosters,and I. am sitting here texting you all.I have diabetes, heart issues,stroke issues ect .I felt terrible when I talked my husband into getting our 1st shot,he had a bad reaction,and required a double bypass.i blamed myself,but felt better after he calmed me down.Found out he had blockages,that needed cleared,it was 5/7/21.We continue to get our vaccines when we need. .Choose carefully and talk to your Dr when in doubt.We share 4 Grand babies and 1 g.Grand baby.Stop listening to people who don't know it all.Use ur common sense,and help from ur Dr,and yes even other people who have had them.
That’s because they get off on fake theories. It feeds in to their uneducated minds and agenda. They have 0 proof or data. They have no common sense.
they started a new study last week that the numbers are high that Pfizer 3rd and 4th booster, people are having strokes within 21 days of having it. us anti-vaxxers have read all the research that has been put out about why we should take it. we chose not to, and now more research is coming out proving our side. and you guys don't wanna believe it. read the article on the numbers of those that have taken the jab. and they are calling their doctors wanting it out of them.
