Retail and crypto analysts dread a gloomy 2023, yet Gen Z buys virtual dreadlocks, sneakers and streetwear in just a few minutes to use in the metaverse. MetaJuice, trustee of one of the metaverse’s most popular on-platform native wallets, revealed virtual U.S. retail trends for December 2022 and early January 2023 that buck retail trends for physical goods. The popularity of these NFT-based digital collectible goods has also propelled the number of Web3 wallets on IMVU past 1 million in less than two years. Millennials and Gen Z (18-35-year-olds) are driving this trend, with virtual fashion, beauty and streetwear items priced at between $3-100 selling out in the tens of thousands in an average of 7.5 minutes per release. In the first month, MetaJuice reached the top 10 in global NFT collectible transactions on DappRadar, which tracks all blockchain transactions.

9 HOURS AGO