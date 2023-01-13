Read full article on original website
ViSenze Announces the Launch of a New Multi-Search Capability for Retailers
Integrated text and image search designed to improve the product search and discovery experience for consumers and help retailers increase revenue. ViSenze, the leading search and discovery platform, announced the launch of ViSenze Multi-Search. This new product will see the ViSenze Visual Search and Recommendations platform evolve to combine the convenience of text search with the accuracy of visual search, enabling users to find a particular item faster and more easily than ever before.
Tredence Launches ATOM.AI, an Integrated Accelerator Ecosystem for Retailers and CPGs at NRF 2023
The end-to-end AI accelerator platform is equipped to accelerate data migrations and leverages AI/ML analytics to unlock the power of customer data. Tredence, the Data Science and AI Solutions company, today announced the launch of ATOM.AI, an intelligently engineered platform that leverages AI to accelerate data and analytics modernization. Tredence announced the launch of ATOM.AI for retailers and consumer goods companies at NRF, the leading retail industry show hosted by the National Retail Federation.
First Insight Expands Next-Gen XM Platform for Retailers
Releases New Customer Engagement Solution, “Ask and Answer”. First Insight’s newest customer engagement addition “Ask & Answer” joins “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” in creating the world’s leading customer engagement platform for Retail, InsightSUITE. Ask & Answer allows designers,...
Retailers Rejoice: Study Reveals Untapped Routes to Address Labor Shortages, Save on Freight and Delivery, and Reduce Fuel Emissions
Ricoh-commissioned survey shows massive opportunity to increase convenience and customer satisfaction with Augmented Reality and intelligent lockers. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled a study that finds advanced applications, such as intelligent lockers and Augmented Reality (AR), present a promising, largely untapped opportunity for retailers to enhance convenience and ultimately increase customer satisfaction. Surveying more than 2,000 Americans online,* The Harris Poll outlined consumer behaviors and preferences for online purchases, motivating factors for using intelligent lockers to retrieve and return packages, and attitudes about special online tools and apps that enable users to envision products in use before making purchasing decisions.
NRF 2023: Retail Pro Prism Resolves Bottlenecks and Rebuilds Customer Relationships for Retailers
As digital operations increasingly overlap with core retail operations in the store for options like Click and Collect and store fulfillment, retailers need more accuracy and flexibility from their technology. Today at NRF’s Big Show, Retail Pro International, developer of the flexible and international point of sale platform, Retail Pro...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
As Retail Doubles Down on Technology in 2023, Stretched IT Teams Will Demand More from Their Network
New predictions from Aruba and global trends agency Foresight Factory outline five ways retailers will turn to technology to meet and exceed evolving customer expectations. New predictions from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, revealed at NRF 2023, detail how retailers will leverage technology to get ahead of evolving customer demands and operational challenges over the next 12-18 months.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Netherlands Selects SymphonyAI Retail CPG Assortment To Execute Demand-Based Planning and Optimization
Collaboration will yield improved agility, shopper experience and profitability. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, today announced its selection by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Netherlands for data-driven assortment optimization capabilities to better avoid out-of-stocks and overstocks, in turn, better meeting customer demand while delivering transparency and collaboration to its strategic retail partner.
Everseen Advances Computer Vision AI Systems for Global Retailers
Expanded partner program and installations bring real-time loss prevention to more than half of the world’s top 15 retailers. , the leader in real-time computer vision AI for retailers, announced an expanded suite of products to address the retail industry’s $100 billion global annual shrink problem#_ftn1 [[1]]. The expanded product line delivers end-to-end computer vision AI for retailers#_ftn2 [[2]] from the checkout at the front of the store, through the shop floor, to the back of the store and beyond.
VMware Modernizes Point of Sale for Global Retailers
New VMware Retail POS modernization solution enables faster innovation, better ROI, and more agile and secure store operations. VMware, Inc.unveiled a new solution to help global retailers modernize point of sale (POS) and unlock more financial value from their POS systems. Developed in collaboration with Stratodesk, a VMware retail ISV partner, the new VMware Retail POS modernization solution extends the lifecycle of current POS systems to deliver tangible ROI, reduce security risks, maximize store uptime, and improve the customer experience. With the VMware Retail POS modernization solution, store operators, large and small, can modernize customer-facing POS systems while simultaneously minimizing their technology debt.
NRF 2023: Digitate’s SaaS-powered, Intelligent Automation Solutions Transform the Future of Retail Operations
Digitate, (booth #5858) a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, announced that during NRF 2023, the National Retail Federation’s flagship industry event, it is showcasing its retail solution – Digitate for Retail. The solution, built on Digitate’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps) platform, has been successfully deployed by more than 50 global leading retailers and Fortune 500 companies to fundamentally transform their retail operations.
Where are Organizations Investing in 2023? Supply Chains and Tech are Top of the list
According to a new report by the Capgemini Research Institute, in the face of economic headwinds, organizations are taking a cautious approach to investment. Disruption in the supply chain is seen as the top risk to business growth for 89% of organizations, ahead of rising raw material prices and the energy crisis. Supply chain resilience is a key priority with 43% of businesses planning to increase investment here, while 39% intend to increase investment in technology to reduce costs and drive business transformation. Sustainability will be prioritized by organizations in the US and China, less so in Europe.
Sagarmatha Announces AI Retail Personalization Platform Expansion to Reduce Inflation Burden on Shoppers
Sagarmatha introduces an anti-inflation AI personalization package and announces an expansion of its retail personalization offering at retail’s big show, the NRF conference today. Sagarmatha presents an end-to-end personalization and analytics platform to better support retailers’ loyalty program members’ essential basket cost savings during rising global inflation.
Keypoint Intelligence Announces Strategic Partnership with AgentDealer
Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with AgentDealer, a CRM solution provider that custom builds solutions designed specifically for the Office Technology Industry. Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with AgentDealer, a CRM solution provider that...
Calabrio Appoints Kevin M. Jones as CEO to Lead the Company in its Next Stage of Growth
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Jones as CEO. Jones succeeds Tom Goodmanson, Calabrio’s current CEO who is leaving after successfully leading the company for the past 15 years. Goodmanson is stepping down to pursue new ventures after growing the company to...
As Retail Slumps and Many NFTs Cool, Virtual Good Sales Explode: MetaJuice Sells Out All Digital Collectibles in IMVU and Tops 1 Million Web3 Wallets
Retail and crypto analysts dread a gloomy 2023, yet Gen Z buys virtual dreadlocks, sneakers and streetwear in just a few minutes to use in the metaverse. MetaJuice, trustee of one of the metaverse’s most popular on-platform native wallets, revealed virtual U.S. retail trends for December 2022 and early January 2023 that buck retail trends for physical goods. The popularity of these NFT-based digital collectible goods has also propelled the number of Web3 wallets on IMVU past 1 million in less than two years. Millennials and Gen Z (18-35-year-olds) are driving this trend, with virtual fashion, beauty and streetwear items priced at between $3-100 selling out in the tens of thousands in an average of 7.5 minutes per release. In the first month, MetaJuice reached the top 10 in global NFT collectible transactions on DappRadar, which tracks all blockchain transactions.
Royal 4 Systems Is Recognized By Gartner as one of the Representative Vendors in 2022 Market Guide for Yard Management
Royal 4 Systems, a global leader in providing logistics solutions such as Warehouse Management Systems, ERP software, and Yard/Dock management software, announced that Gartner, Inc had positioned Royal 4 Systems in its 2022 Market Guide for Yard Management report. The report evaluated 19 different software vendors based on revenue, number...
Chetu Sustains Double-Digit Growth in 2022 Amid New Awards, Partnerships and Service Offerings
Global Software Development Provider Celebrates Record-Setting Revenue, Philanthropic Efforts, and Shares New Plans for Business Process Outsourcing Services. Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, has announced the details of the company’s growth for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as future projects and partnerships. The company stated that it exceeded $74.48 million in revenue and saw more than 10 percent in growth company-wide.
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Playvox, Sprinklr, ChurnZero, Salesforce and more!
As B2B sales people prepare to thrive after a holiday slump, what salestech and sales practices can help? Find out more from this week’s salestech highlight:. We believe that if companies focus too much on the competition, they tend to create features that “check the box” instead of features that drive impact with the customer, so the key is working closely with customers to find the impactful changes that can be made.
