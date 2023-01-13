According to a new report by the Capgemini Research Institute, in the face of economic headwinds, organizations are taking a cautious approach to investment. Disruption in the supply chain is seen as the top risk to business growth for 89% of organizations, ahead of rising raw material prices and the energy crisis. Supply chain resilience is a key priority with 43% of businesses planning to increase investment here, while 39% intend to increase investment in technology to reduce costs and drive business transformation. Sustainability will be prioritized by organizations in the US and China, less so in Europe.

1 DAY AGO