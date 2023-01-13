Read full article on original website
Calabrio Appoints Kevin M. Jones as CEO to Lead the Company in its Next Stage of Growth
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Jones as CEO. Jones succeeds Tom Goodmanson, Calabrio’s current CEO who is leaving after successfully leading the company for the past 15 years. Goodmanson is stepping down to pursue new ventures after growing the company to...
Chetu Sustains Double-Digit Growth in 2022 Amid New Awards, Partnerships and Service Offerings
Global Software Development Provider Celebrates Record-Setting Revenue, Philanthropic Efforts, and Shares New Plans for Business Process Outsourcing Services. Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, has announced the details of the company’s growth for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as future projects and partnerships. The company stated that it exceeded $74.48 million in revenue and saw more than 10 percent in growth company-wide.
Digital Edge and Zenlayer Partner to Build One-stop Edge Cloud Service Hub in East and Southeast Asia
Digital Edge, one of Asia’s fastest-growing digital infrastructure providers, and Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the Pacific Telecom Council Annual Conference 2023 to jointly bring high-performance edge cloud services to East and Southeast Asia. The partnership will give local...
Everseen Advances Computer Vision AI Systems for Global Retailers
Expanded partner program and installations bring real-time loss prevention to more than half of the world’s top 15 retailers. , the leader in real-time computer vision AI for retailers, announced an expanded suite of products to address the retail industry’s $100 billion global annual shrink problem#_ftn1 [[1]]. The expanded product line delivers end-to-end computer vision AI for retailers#_ftn2 [[2]] from the checkout at the front of the store, through the shop floor, to the back of the store and beyond.
Customers in UK & Europe Poised for Elevated Experience With New Leadership at Xoxoday
Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company at the forefront of building rewards, incentives, loyalty, & engagement infrastructure for businesses, has recently onboarded veteran Stephen Humphreys as Business Head, UK & Europe to elevate customer experience with a glocal approach, scale the business, and further its global ambitions. In a career...
Revieve Announces New Global Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Retailers and Brands Personalize Skincare, Makeup, Beauty and Wellness Experiences
Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, announced a global strategic partnership with Google Cloud enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.
Panaya Launches an Advanced Partnership Program to Drive Growth and Enable Partner Success
Panaya’s brand-new global partnership program is designed to provide a deeper and more accessible range of skills, solutions, and incentives for channel partners. Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence. and Testing for ERP and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced a new Partnership Program in response to ongoing growth within its partner network over the past year. The new program will arm strategic and digital transformation-focused partners with the right tools and skills to support their customers and capitalize on the demand for business transformation projects in the ERP and CRM markets.
Where are Organizations Investing in 2023? Supply Chains and Tech are Top of the list
According to a new report by the Capgemini Research Institute, in the face of economic headwinds, organizations are taking a cautious approach to investment. Disruption in the supply chain is seen as the top risk to business growth for 89% of organizations, ahead of rising raw material prices and the energy crisis. Supply chain resilience is a key priority with 43% of businesses planning to increase investment here, while 39% intend to increase investment in technology to reduce costs and drive business transformation. Sustainability will be prioritized by organizations in the US and China, less so in Europe.
LISNR Partners with CLEAR to Provide Secure, Friction-Free Digital Age Verification
Ultrasonic Authentication Platform, LISNR, Leverages CLEAR’s Secure, Friction-Free Age Verification Technology to Elevate Consumer Experiences. LISNR, the global leader in proximity verification, announced a partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to create a safer and more frictionless checkout experience for age-gated purchases across the retail landscape. LISNR will leverage CLEAR’s advanced age verification product to streamline and elevate consumer experiences by allowing retail partners to easily verify a customer’s age instead of manually checking an ID. The collaboration between CLEAR and LISNR is LISNR’s first major partnership within the digital identity space in the United States.
MindsDB Named in the 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data-Centric AI Report
MindsDB is the leading and fastest growing open source applied machine learning (ML) platform in the world. The company announced it has been named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in the report titled “Cool Vendors in Data-Centric AI” by Analyst(s): Svetlana Sicular, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sumit Agarwal, Oleksandr Matvitskyy, Anthony Mullen.
Modelit Launches Bolt, Fast-Hiring Platform for Salesforce Talent
`lit presents a quick and easy way for businesses to acquire certified Salesforce experts. Since 2012, Modelit has worked to empower organizations and individuals with Salesforce and technology. Since the process for obtaining quality Salesforce professionals can be time consuming and costly, the Modelit team developed a new platform for...
Vintcom and Stellar Cyber Partner to Bring Open Xdr to Thai Market
Leading Asian Cybersecurity Solution Distributor Offers Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform. Aligning with its strategy to maintain leadership in the IT industry with digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions for its clients, Vintcom Technology Public Co., Ltd. has partnered with Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, to distribute Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform in Thailand.
Rackspace Technology Taps Industry Veteran Brian Lillie as President, Private Cloud Business
Addition to Executive Management Team comes as multicloud solutions company kicks off 2023 with new strategy and operating model to drive transformation and growth. Rackspace Technology — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced the appointment of Brian Lillie as President of Private Cloud business unit, effective January 23, 2023. Lillie’s appointment completes the company’s realignment as it begins executing its two-business unit operating model. Late last year, Rackspace tapped D K Sinha to lead its Public Cloud business unit.
Allego Releases New Enhancements for European Companies to Support Multilingual Teams
Sales enablement platform provider announces key enhancements for European companies that support multilingual sales and services teams. Allego, the leading sales enablement platform provider, announced new product capabilities for European companies that support multilingual sales and services teams across the continent. Both B2B sellers and buyers want convenience in an...
Global People Analytics Leader Visier Ranks First In Customer Satisfaction and User Experience by Leading HR Tech Market Survey
Visier outperforms all other competitors by a wide margin in the 25th annual Sapient Insights HR Systems Survey. Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, announced it was ranked as the number one HR Analytics vendor in both customer satisfaction and user experience in the Sapient Insights Group 2022–2023 HR Systems Survey White Paper, 25th Annual Edition.
As Retail Doubles Down on Technology in 2023, Stretched IT Teams Will Demand More from Their Network
New predictions from Aruba and global trends agency Foresight Factory outline five ways retailers will turn to technology to meet and exceed evolving customer expectations. New predictions from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, revealed at NRF 2023, detail how retailers will leverage technology to get ahead of evolving customer demands and operational challenges over the next 12-18 months.
Stemly Modernises Supply Chains with Intuitive SnapLogic iPaaS Solution
Stemly leverages SnapLogic’s no/low code, intuitive intelligent integration platform to connect customer data across functions for interconnected enterprise decision-making. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced that Stemly, a leading decision intelligence provider, has adopted SnapLogic to strengthen its machine learning (ML) capabilities. With SnapLogic’s intuitive no/low-code platform, Stemly has the data it needs in real-time to serve customers better and faster than ever before.
Daffodil Software features in PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for Software Product Engineering Services
Daffodil Software, a global provider of software engineering solutions, has been featured yet again in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. Daffodil has been recognized for the second time since its debut assessment in 2021. The provider has been positioned as an ‘Aspirant’ in Software Product Engineering Services for BFSI, Healthcare, and Retail sectors.
POSIFLEX Expands Success in POS with Superior Supply Chain Resilience
As one of the world’s top five electronic Point of Sale (POS) system suppliers, Posiflex Technology is wrapping up a particularly banner year for 2022, benefiting from vigorous refurbishments in retail and hospitality industries during the post COVID-19 pandemic era. With excellent supply chain management and risk control, Posiflex has been less affected by the global supply crisis resulted from COVID-19 lockdowns and geographical conflicts on top of other risk factors during 2022, and the company is eyeing toward a further leap in its global-leading position.
