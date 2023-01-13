Panaya’s brand-new global partnership program is designed to provide a deeper and more accessible range of skills, solutions, and incentives for channel partners. Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence. and Testing for ERP and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced a new Partnership Program in response to ongoing growth within its partner network over the past year. The new program will arm strategic and digital transformation-focused partners with the right tools and skills to support their customers and capitalize on the demand for business transformation projects in the ERP and CRM markets.

