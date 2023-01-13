Read full article on original website
Tredence Launches ATOM.AI, an Integrated Accelerator Ecosystem for Retailers and CPGs at NRF 2023
The end-to-end AI accelerator platform is equipped to accelerate data migrations and leverages AI/ML analytics to unlock the power of customer data. Tredence, the Data Science and AI Solutions company, today announced the launch of ATOM.AI, an intelligently engineered platform that leverages AI to accelerate data and analytics modernization. Tredence announced the launch of ATOM.AI for retailers and consumer goods companies at NRF, the leading retail industry show hosted by the National Retail Federation.
PTC Positioned As The Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix For Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Retail Product Lifecycle Management platform vendors. PTC, with its comprehensive functional capabilities, cloud-native approach, unified & centralized platform approach, secure architecture, and robust product vision & roadmap, receives the highest ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.
Calabrio Appoints Kevin M. Jones as CEO to Lead the Company in its Next Stage of Growth
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Jones as CEO. Jones succeeds Tom Goodmanson, Calabrio’s current CEO who is leaving after successfully leading the company for the past 15 years. Goodmanson is stepping down to pursue new ventures after growing the company to...
Chetu Sustains Double-Digit Growth in 2022 Amid New Awards, Partnerships and Service Offerings
Global Software Development Provider Celebrates Record-Setting Revenue, Philanthropic Efforts, and Shares New Plans for Business Process Outsourcing Services. Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, has announced the details of the company’s growth for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as future projects and partnerships. The company stated that it exceeded $74.48 million in revenue and saw more than 10 percent in growth company-wide.
Panaya Launches an Advanced Partnership Program to Drive Growth and Enable Partner Success
Panaya’s brand-new global partnership program is designed to provide a deeper and more accessible range of skills, solutions, and incentives for channel partners. Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence. and Testing for ERP and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced a new Partnership Program in response to ongoing growth within its partner network over the past year. The new program will arm strategic and digital transformation-focused partners with the right tools and skills to support their customers and capitalize on the demand for business transformation projects in the ERP and CRM markets.
As Retail Doubles Down on Technology in 2023, Stretched IT Teams Will Demand More from Their Network
New predictions from Aruba and global trends agency Foresight Factory outline five ways retailers will turn to technology to meet and exceed evolving customer expectations. New predictions from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, revealed at NRF 2023, detail how retailers will leverage technology to get ahead of evolving customer demands and operational challenges over the next 12-18 months.
Customers in UK & Europe Poised for Elevated Experience With New Leadership at Xoxoday
Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company at the forefront of building rewards, incentives, loyalty, & engagement infrastructure for businesses, has recently onboarded veteran Stephen Humphreys as Business Head, UK & Europe to elevate customer experience with a glocal approach, scale the business, and further its global ambitions. In a career...
Global People Analytics Leader Visier Ranks First In Customer Satisfaction and User Experience by Leading HR Tech Market Survey
Visier outperforms all other competitors by a wide margin in the 25th annual Sapient Insights HR Systems Survey. Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, announced it was ranked as the number one HR Analytics vendor in both customer satisfaction and user experience in the Sapient Insights Group 2022–2023 HR Systems Survey White Paper, 25th Annual Edition.
Stratodesk Teams with VMware to Extend Point-of-Sale Technology Lifecycle and Accelerate Digital Transformation for Global Retail Brands
NRF 2023 – At the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual show, endpoint OS innovator Stratodesk joined VMware, Inc. in unveiling the new VMware Retail POS modernization solution. Designed to speed digital transformation, simplify IT management, and extend the life of point-of-sale (POS) investments, the new retail solution includes Stratodesk NoTouch OS and NoTouch Center.
Everseen Advances Computer Vision AI Systems for Global Retailers
Expanded partner program and installations bring real-time loss prevention to more than half of the world’s top 15 retailers. , the leader in real-time computer vision AI for retailers, announced an expanded suite of products to address the retail industry’s $100 billion global annual shrink problem#_ftn1 [[1]]. The expanded product line delivers end-to-end computer vision AI for retailers#_ftn2 [[2]] from the checkout at the front of the store, through the shop floor, to the back of the store and beyond.
Tecsys Announces Warehouse-in-a-Warehouse Ecommerce Fulfillment Solution
International cosmetics brand drives ecommerce fulfillment with Tecsys Omni™ WMS warehouse-in-a-warehouse solution. Tecsys Inc, an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company, today announced how its warehouse-in-a-warehouse ecommerce fulfillment solution enables retailers and brands to execute ecommerce fulfillment flawlessly while leaving existing wholesale and distribution models and legacy systems largely intact.
Everstream Analytics, Kearney, and the World Economic Forum Launch Global Value Chain Barometer to Increase Supply Chain Resilience, Agility, and Sustainability
Collaboration Provides Monthly Predictive Outlook on Global Geopolitical, Technological, and Climate Risk Megatrends to Shape the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced that its proprietary data is featured in the World Economic Forum’s Value Chain Barometer in...
Royal 4 Systems Is Recognized By Gartner as one of the Representative Vendors in 2022 Market Guide for Yard Management
Royal 4 Systems, a global leader in providing logistics solutions such as Warehouse Management Systems, ERP software, and Yard/Dock management software, announced that Gartner, Inc had positioned Royal 4 Systems in its 2022 Market Guide for Yard Management report. The report evaluated 19 different software vendors based on revenue, number...
Datto’s Annual State of Ransomware Report Reveals SMBs are Taking Cybersecurity More Seriously
SMBs are investing in protection with network and cloud security topping the list. Datto, a Kaseya company, and a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs), released its 2022 State of Ransomware report, which surveyed nearly 3,000 IT professionals in small to medium-sized businesses across eight countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore). The report shows that SMBs are aware of increasing cyber threats and allocating resources and investing in areas such as network and cloud security.
Stemly Modernises Supply Chains with Intuitive SnapLogic iPaaS Solution
Stemly leverages SnapLogic’s no/low code, intuitive intelligent integration platform to connect customer data across functions for interconnected enterprise decision-making. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced that Stemly, a leading decision intelligence provider, has adopted SnapLogic to strengthen its machine learning (ML) capabilities. With SnapLogic’s intuitive no/low-code platform, Stemly has the data it needs in real-time to serve customers better and faster than ever before.
Modelit Launches Bolt, Fast-Hiring Platform for Salesforce Talent
`lit presents a quick and easy way for businesses to acquire certified Salesforce experts. Since 2012, Modelit has worked to empower organizations and individuals with Salesforce and technology. Since the process for obtaining quality Salesforce professionals can be time consuming and costly, the Modelit team developed a new platform for...
Allego Releases New Enhancements for European Companies to Support Multilingual Teams
Sales enablement platform provider announces key enhancements for European companies that support multilingual sales and services teams. Allego, the leading sales enablement platform provider, announced new product capabilities for European companies that support multilingual sales and services teams across the continent. Both B2B sellers and buyers want convenience in an...
FreedomPay to Unleash the Power of Pay at NRF 2023
One of the world’s fastest growing fintech to showcase award-winning global commerce technology platform and industry-leading partner network. FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™ and the commerce technology platform of choice for global retail, hospitality and payments brands including Marriott, Foot Locker, Shake Shack, Engage People, and Castles Technology, will showcase its innovations and partnership announcements this week at NRF in booth #4250.
Vendavo Adds New Profitability Diagnostics to Margin Bridge Analyzer
New layer of easy-to-access profitability insights across business operations enables quick course of corrective action. Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, announced new profitability diagnostics within Vendavo Margin Bridge Analyzer, the only enterprise-ready solution for out-of-the-box price/volume/mix revenue causality analysis for profit insights across the business. With the new diagnostics, customers can now easily conduct deep analysis across multiple business operations and cost drivers and clearly see all components of profitability.
Where are Organizations Investing in 2023? Supply Chains and Tech are Top of the list
According to a new report by the Capgemini Research Institute, in the face of economic headwinds, organizations are taking a cautious approach to investment. Disruption in the supply chain is seen as the top risk to business growth for 89% of organizations, ahead of rising raw material prices and the energy crisis. Supply chain resilience is a key priority with 43% of businesses planning to increase investment here, while 39% intend to increase investment in technology to reduce costs and drive business transformation. Sustainability will be prioritized by organizations in the US and China, less so in Europe.
