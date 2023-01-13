Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Mick Cronin Talks Arizona Trip, Adem Bona, Will McClendon's Lack of Turnovers (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin talked about the Arizona road trip, ASU's rim protection, Adem Bona's attitude, Will McClendon's lack of turnovers, and much more on Tuesday. BIG WEEK WITH TWO REALLY GOOD OPPONENTS. I KNOW CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS AREN’T THE ULTIMATE GOAL BUT WINNING THESE TWO WOULD GO A LONG WAY TOWARD POSSIBLY DOING THAT AND SETTING YOU UP FOR A GOOD SEED?
WATCH: More Than 10 Minutes of UCLA Basketball Practice Drills
UCLA practiced its defensive coverages and more for ASU on Tuesday. Check out over 10 minutes of uninterrupted drills...
Jaime Jaquez Talks About the Deflections Bone, His Three-Point Shot, and More
UCLA senior wing Jaime Jaquez talks about the team signing a deflections bone after every game, who the current leader in deflections is, reclaiming his three-pointer, and more.
247Sports
Utah LB Andrew Mata’afa has announced he will enter the transfer portal
On Tuesday, Utah’s veteran linebacker Andrew Mata'afa announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. After five years with the program, Mata’afa enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Mata’afa was unable to break through on the defensive side of the ball during his time at Utah. However, he played a vital role on special teams and as a leader on the team. In his five years, he appeared in 38 games and totaled 21 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass break-ups.
247Sports
Isaiah Perez enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Transfer Portal window will close on Wednesday of this week. Even though it has been open for several weeks and many BYU players have already entered the portal, there are still players who are mulling their futures and trying to make decisions for their future. Today, BYU defensive lineman Isaiah Perez announced that he will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
247Sports
USC OL signee Micah Banuelos ready to prepare as program's future center
One of offensive line coach Josh Henson's big signing was four-star Washington offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, a player he had been recruiting since his time at Texas A&M. That relationship was one of the biggest driving forced for Banuelos signing with the Trojans, as was the move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
Late Kick: USC is making moves in the transfer portal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on USC seemingly locking in another top 5 transfer portal class for the 2023 season.
Virginia Tech OL Silas Dzansi accepts Invitation to NFLPA Bowl
Virginia Tech Hokies Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi has accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Bowl, according to social media. The 6-foot-5 inch 335-pound lineman will compete in the post-season bowl game on Jan. 28 in Pasadena, California at the Rose Bowl Stadium. The sixth-year Senior has been an integral part of the Hokies Offensive Line and was a Team Captain for the 2022 season.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0