On Tuesday, Utah’s veteran linebacker Andrew Mata'afa announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. After five years with the program, Mata’afa enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Mata’afa was unable to break through on the defensive side of the ball during his time at Utah. However, he played a vital role on special teams and as a leader on the team. In his five years, he appeared in 38 games and totaled 21 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass break-ups.

