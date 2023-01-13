ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick Cronin Talks Arizona Trip, Adem Bona, Will McClendon's Lack of Turnovers (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin talked about the Arizona road trip, ASU's rim protection, Adem Bona's attitude, Will McClendon's lack of turnovers, and much more on Tuesday. BIG WEEK WITH TWO REALLY GOOD OPPONENTS. I KNOW CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS AREN’T THE ULTIMATE GOAL BUT WINNING THESE TWO WOULD GO A LONG WAY TOWARD POSSIBLY DOING THAT AND SETTING YOU UP FOR A GOOD SEED?
Utah LB Andrew Mata’afa has announced he will enter the transfer portal

On Tuesday, Utah’s veteran linebacker Andrew Mata'afa announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. After five years with the program, Mata’afa enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Mata’afa was unable to break through on the defensive side of the ball during his time at Utah. However, he played a vital role on special teams and as a leader on the team. In his five years, he appeared in 38 games and totaled 21 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass break-ups.
Isaiah Perez enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Transfer Portal window will close on Wednesday of this week. Even though it has been open for several weeks and many BYU players have already entered the portal, there are still players who are mulling their futures and trying to make decisions for their future. Today, BYU defensive lineman Isaiah Perez announced that he will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
USC OL signee Micah Banuelos ready to prepare as program's future center

One of offensive line coach Josh Henson's big signing was four-star Washington offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, a player he had been recruiting since his time at Texas A&M. That relationship was one of the biggest driving forced for Banuelos signing with the Trojans, as was the move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
Virginia Tech OL Silas Dzansi accepts Invitation to NFLPA Bowl

Virginia Tech Hokies Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi has accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Bowl, according to social media. The 6-foot-5 inch 335-pound lineman will compete in the post-season bowl game on Jan. 28 in Pasadena, California at the Rose Bowl Stadium. The sixth-year Senior has been an integral part of the Hokies Offensive Line and was a Team Captain for the 2022 season.
