ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Brittney Griner makes appearance at Phoenix MLK Day march

Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance at an MLK Day march in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, just weeks after her release from a Russian penal colony. The WNBA star surprised a group who had gathered for the march on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday, attending the event with her wife, Cherelle Griner.
PHOENIX, AZ
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Severe weather, tornado risk to return to southern US

A new round of severe thunderstorms, including some capable of producing tornadoes, will rumble across the southern United States from Wednesday to Thursday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Areas at risk for this week's round of storms include some of the same cities and towns that were hit hard by damaging and deadly severe weather just one week earlier.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Snow, ice and thunderstorms to return to interior Northeast

A far-reaching and dynamic storm will ignite the next round of severe weather across the southern United States this week, but it will also bring a variety of weather hazards to the Northeast late this week, including a dose of disruptive wintry precipitation for the northern tier, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy