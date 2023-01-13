Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner makes appearance at Phoenix MLK Day march
Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance at an MLK Day march in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, just weeks after her release from a Russian penal colony. The WNBA star surprised a group who had gathered for the march on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday, attending the event with her wife, Cherelle Griner.
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
More cities and states make homeless encampments a crime, leaving low-income people with few options
As the number of people experiencing homelessness increases across the country, more cities and states have passed laws making it illegal to live out of tents and cars or sleep in public spaces. More than 100 jurisdictions have had such bans on the books for years, according to the National...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
SC has 2 of the best places to visit around the world in 2023, NY Times says. Can you guess where?
Charleston and Greenville were listed among 52 places around the world as places to visit in 2023 by The New York Times. Greenville was listed as 14th, Charleston 32. They were two of 10 U.S. locales on the list. First place was London, which The Times said offers something for...
Kansas Jayhawks hold steady in new AP Top 25; Wildcats drop ahead of Sunflower Showdown
Kansas, which defeated Iowa State by two points and Oklahoma by four points last week in games played at Allen Fieldhouse, remained No. 2 in the country in the AP Top 25 released on Monday. Houston, which beat South Florida in Houston, remained No. 1. The Cougars (17-1) received 34...
Severe weather, tornado risk to return to southern US
A new round of severe thunderstorms, including some capable of producing tornadoes, will rumble across the southern United States from Wednesday to Thursday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Areas at risk for this week's round of storms include some of the same cities and towns that were hit hard by damaging and deadly severe weather just one week earlier.
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
Snow, ice and thunderstorms to return to interior Northeast
A far-reaching and dynamic storm will ignite the next round of severe weather across the southern United States this week, but it will also bring a variety of weather hazards to the Northeast late this week, including a dose of disruptive wintry precipitation for the northern tier, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Court papers reveal details on former Republican candidate linked to shootings at New Mexico lawmakers' homes
Court papers reveal details on former Republican candidate linked to shootings at New Mexico lawmakers' homes. Solomon Peña, 39, arrested in connection to the recent spate of shootings at the local lawmakers’ homes was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center at 12:26 a.m., the jail's records show.
