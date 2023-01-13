ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan

Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

