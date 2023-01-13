ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Related
Tri-City Herald

Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week

The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer

A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
koze.com

ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID

CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
TROY, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Moscow Police Department Issues Warning About Recent Scams

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they have recently received multiple fraud reports involving citizens getting phone calls from someone stating they are a member of the MPD and are requesting payment in lieu of warrants being issued for the individual's arrest for failing to comply with a jury summons or other legal process.
MOSCOW, ID

