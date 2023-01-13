Read full article on original website
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
ABC to air ‘Horror in Idaho; The Student Murders’ 20/20 Special at 9 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight at 9 p.m., you can watch a two-hour long 20/20 special on 4 News Now that provides an in-depth look at the Moscow murders case. The special covers the latest details in the investigation, including a deep dive into the unsealed affidavit. There will also be sit down interviews with the loved ones of the victims,...
Tri-City Herald
Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week
The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider
Bryan Kohberger's Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Chronicle
With a Nation's Eyes on Moscow, Police Chief James Fry Persevered to Help Deliver Justice for Slain Students
Moscow police Chief James Fry is considered a quiet, modest man. Typically, he only has a microphone in his face at City Council meetings. But the slaying of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13 thrust the 53-year-old face of the Moscow Police Department into the national spotlight. "He...
Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
koze.com
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID
CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
KIMA TV
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
Moscow Police Department Issues Warning About Recent Scams
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they have recently received multiple fraud reports involving citizens getting phone calls from someone stating they are a member of the MPD and are requesting payment in lieu of warrants being issued for the individual's arrest for failing to comply with a jury summons or other legal process.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
