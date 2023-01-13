ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Legal Gambling Could Be Becoming More of a Reality in Texas

How cool it would be to not have to drive outside of Texas to be able to play blackjack or test our luck at a slot machine. The talk has been there for years about legalizing casino gambling in Texas with a majority of the state's residents in favor of it. Casino lobbyist are in Texas to make a huge push towards the legalization of casino gambling with the Texas House of Representatives speaker very much behind putting the subject in front of voters.
Is The Government Coming After Texas’ Sesame Seeds ?

The words to the iconic McDonald's Big Mac commercial jingle used to be: "Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun" West Texas is in the middle of the sesame seed belt of production in the United States. It is perfect for growing sesame seeds. Sesame is drought tolerant, heat tolerant, and resistant to pets and plant diseases, compared to other Texas crops.
How Deep is Lake Tawakoni in Texas?

Texas is home to a LOT of beautiful places. Within the state are lakes, rivers, and coastal regions that are home to native wildlife. Further, these are some of the best recreational areas around. Today, we are going to take a look at a specific lake in Texas. Also, we’ll learn all we can about it, including the wildlife, size, and unique elements of the lake. Let’s discover how deep Lake Tawakoni in Texas is, plus a lot more! Let’s get started.
Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train

I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
Put Up Your Dukes! Mutual Combat Is Legal In Texas

Get into your best fighting stance and get ready to defend yourself. Texas is one of only two states where you can legally knock someone's block off. The Lone Star State and Washington both have laws on the books that make it perfectly legal to fistfight. The key is consent and not taking it too far.
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?

Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
