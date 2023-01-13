Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program
"I feel like we're making the hardest for the most disadvantaged people in our community to use this system, and it really should be the reverse," said a community member during the last council meeting.
rrobserver.com
Reconstruction project on 19th Avenue begins
The city of Rio Rancho kicked off its reconstruction project on 19th Avenue Monday. Several roads in the area west of 528 to Golf Course were closed as workers from Albuquerque Asphalt began Phase 1 of the project, which is for full roadway reconstruction with pond, ADA curb ramps, utility adjustments and pedestrian push button improvements.
KRQE News 13
Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station
Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station. Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station. One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque’s …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. Staffing shortages create dire situation for New …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/staffing-shortages-create-dire-situation-for-new-mexico-pet-owners/. Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico …. Woman keeps...
rrobserver.com
More roads approved for improvement and reconstruction
The city of Rio Rancho City Council’s focus has been on road improvement due to the number of voters that said it was RR’s main problem. “Roads are our priority right now. We’re going to try to get it done a little bit at a time,” Mayor Gregg Hull said.
KOAT 7
Office of Inspector General report shows violations at Westside Emergency Housing Center
The city is moving forward on making a section of the Gibson health hub an emergency shelter. Meanwhile, the city's Westside Emergency Housing Center is subject to an investigation by the office of the inspector general for alleged poor conditions. The WEHC has been subject to criticism since being converted...
Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
JLL Arranges $51.8M Construction Financing for Ativo Community in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $51.8 million in construction financing for the development of Ativo of Albuquerque, a three-story, 144-unit senior living community in Albuquerque. JLL represented the borrower, Link Senior Development LLC, in securing the financing through an undisclosed lender. Once completed, Ativo of Albuquerque will...
Former New Mexico House candidate arrested in connection with shootings at Democrats' homes
A former New Mexico House candidate was arrested in Albuquerque on Monday, accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers in December and January. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced on Monday evening that Solomon Peña, 39, has been "accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators." A Republican, Peña ran for House District 14 in the November election, and lost to the Democratic incumbent, Miguel Garcia. The shootings took place Dec. 4 at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adrian Barboa's home, Dec. 8 at New...
ladailypost.com
Coach Greg Jackson Resigns From Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency
ALBUQUERQUE – This afternoon, Coach Greg Jackson announced that he is resigning from the City of Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency due to its current state and lack of teeth. His resignation is effective immediately. Coach Jackson released the following statement:. “Today I came to the difficult decision after...
corralescomment.com
Legislators Hear from Residents at Town Hall
Preserving and protecting the bosque from fire, recruiting and retaining healthcare workers and teachers and improving education were among the topics discussed at a town hall meeting hosted by state Sen. Brenda McKenna and Rep.-elect Kathleen Cates on Sunday. About 30 people attended the meeting in person at the Village...
Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes
Police charged Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives.
errorsofenchantment.com
City of ABQ Celebrates MLK (twice) while leaving kids out in cold
There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating Martin Luther King and his legacy. In fact, we applaud the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico for it. But, in a world in which customer service mattered to the City would it really make sense for the City’s community centers to be closed Saturday through Monday? The centers are already closed every Sunday, but for them to be closed both on Saturday AND Monday in observance of the Holiday when kids are at home and looking for things to do is just crazy.
rrobserver.com
Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho
Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With capacity for up to 60 adult men and women, the city has opened the first phase of the long-promised Gateway Center overnight homeless shelter. Albuquerque city officials discussed the completion of phase one of the project during a news conference Friday, while also accepting a multimillion dollar donation for the ongoing […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition
[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
kunm.org
MON: Educator ready to serve first term, NMAG to seek child justice, + More
Educator ready to serve her first term in the Roundhouse - Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico. A political version of musical chairs concluded last week during a meeting of the Bernalillo County Commission, tasked with filling empty legislative seats over the last couple of months. Democratic Rep. Flor Yanira Gurrola...
1 charged after APD SWAT response Friday night
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to the area around Yucca Drive and Central Avenue Friday night.
One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque’s South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 600 block of Nowicki Lane in the South Valley remains closed as Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigates following a SWAT situation. BCSO says they were called around noon Monday for a report of a man barricaded inside a home. Officials say when deputies arrived, they determined a SWAT unit would be […]
Food delivery driver said she was shot at in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood
It was a scary evening for a delivery driver. She reported she was just trying to do her job when she was shot at.
rrobserver.com
Here’s what will be closed Monday for MLK Day
Here is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule for government offices and services. City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities: closed. Rio Rancho Public Schools: closed. Sandoval County offices and facilities: closed. Banks: closed. City libraries: closed. Garbage: Regular pickup, offices closed. City and county community centers: closed. Rio...
Comments / 0