“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Selena Gomez Shut Down Body-Shamers Who Criticized Her 2023 Golden Globes Look
This week, Selena Gomez made an ultra-glamorous appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards alongside her younger sister Gracie. For the occasion, the singer-slash-actress — who was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy her starring role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building — wore a gorgeous velvet Valentino gown with a plunging neckline, a high-slit down the front, and the most exaggerated purple, off-the-shoulder sleeves.
Ayo Edebiri's Suit Jacket Featured a Dramatic, Floor-Length Train
Ayo Edebiri was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 28th Critics Choice Awards, and while she didn't walk away with a win, her outfit definitely earned her some style points. Sporting a Thom Browne ensemble, the actress proved two things: traditional suiting is overrated, and unorthodox suiting is in.
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in some very questionable locations (see: their public restroom snapshots from several years ago, or the time Kim staged an Instagram photoshoot inside an outdated home that definitely wasn't hers). But Kylie's latest photo-op might be the most head-scratching of all, with followers questioning, "where in the world is Kylie Jenner?"
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Had the Sweetest Mommy-and-Me Moment in Matching PJs
If there’s one thing you can count on, it is Serena Williams always having her daughter by her side. On Sunday, the tennis star shared the sweetest mommy-and-me moment with her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, while wearing matching pajamas before bed. In an slideshow shared to Instagram, the mother-daughter duo posed for a few portraits in the mirror showcasing their late-night shenanigans.
