In Style
Channing Tatum Just Got Super Real About His “Super Scary” Divorce from Jenna Dewan
Channing Tatum is opening up about his 2019 divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan like never before — including how it’s impacted his outlook on marriage today. When talking to Vanity Fair for its February cover story, the actor, who met Dewan on the set of Step Up in 2006 before marrying in 2009, discussed how their 2018 separation (and later divorce) came to be.
Another American Who Married an Aristocrat Says Meghan Markle Couldn’t Let Go of Her Dream of Being a Celebrity in the Royal Family
An American, who like Meghan Markle married into a British noble family, is weighing in on why the duchess may have had such a hard time adjusting to royal life.
epicstream.com
George Clooney, Amal Clooney Agreed to Adopt Twins? Ticket to Paradise Actor Allegedly Regrets Not Meeting His Wife a Decade Earlier
George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been married for eight years. Two years after tying the knot, they welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella. Now that the youngsters are 6 years old, there are rumors claiming that the Clooneys are finally ready to expand their family. Table of contents. George...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together
The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
netflixjunkie.com
“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source
Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
epicstream.com
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for nearly two decades already. However, even if they appear happy most of the time, their marriage isn't as perfect as it seems. Queen Camilla And King Charles Close To Getting Divorce?. The king and queen consort had a moderate wedding compared...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Losing Friends in Hollywood? Sussexes Allegedly Ditched by Former Pals Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, George Clooney, Amal Clooney
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States over a year ago after they decided to quit their royal duties in the United Kingdom. When they first moved overseas, there were reports claiming that their neighbors and celebrity friends welcomed them with open arms. Table of contents. Obamas,...
epicstream.com
Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?
There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
In Style
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Although there are still a few days until Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir Spare is available to the public, bombshell tidbits are already dropping left and right. The latest? Promises that the prince will reveal details surrounding an especially epic fight between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Guest at William’s wedding pours cold water on Harry’s claim that he wasn’t best man
A GUEST at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding has poured cold water on Harry’s claim that he was not his brother’s best man. And they said the self-exiled duke was funnier and more engaging than the two pals of Wills he said were carrying out the duties in 2011.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
