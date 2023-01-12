ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne

Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

City of Laramie Welcomes Three New City Council Members

The City of Laramie is excited to announce and welcome three new City Council members, according to a recent release. City Council members are valued voices of the Laramie community and play important roles in communicating with residents, responding to needs, and representing the community to other levels of City government.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 Closures

All federal, state, county, and city offices in Cheyenne are closed today For Martin Luther King Jr/Wyoming Equality Day. However, the Wyoming Legislature and Legislative Service Office are operating as usual. City of Cheyenne trash pickup normally scheduled for Monday was conducted on Saturday, and both the Happy Jack landfill...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition

Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow

Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February

Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend In Laramie; FRIDAY THE 13TH

It's Friday the 13th so early in the year! Well, so far I have had a great FriYAY... but let's not jinx that. Anyway, it's pretty slow but here are some fun events happening in Laramie this weekend. Friday, December 2. Black Holes. Nature's mistake or portal to the unknown?...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Lands in Third Place at Air Force Quad-Meet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team completed competition in a quad-meet at Air Force on Saturday inside Cadet Natatorium. The Cowgirls finished third among four teams, while the Cowboys took third in a field of three. Wyoming only swam a small portion of...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cowboy Wrestling Falls to No. 7 Missouri in Home Opener

LARAMIE – The Cowboys hosted their first home dual of the season on Saturday night welcoming No. 7 Missouri to the UniWyo for a Big 12 matchup. Wyoming won three matches on the night and True Freshman Jore Volk picked up a top 15 win, but Missouri took the dual 28-10. “That was a great win for Jore and he really got the crowd into the dual. I think he’s still trying to figure out some of the adjustments of the college level but he had some really great moments and he kept the pressure on that kid the entire time and it was a great way to start the dual,” UW head wrestling coach Mark Branch said. “I’m proud of our fight tonight and I think we were able to see that we have the potential to be a better team and these guys have potential to be better individuals.”
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

SEE: Weird Medicines From An Old Wyoming Pharmacy

There are many medications on the market today that really don't do anything. Yet people swear by them. We always have to hear that long list of side effects during those drug TV commercials. Wonder what those commercials would have sounded like for the medicines of long ago. Lets take...
CHUGWATER, WY
KOWB AM 1290

City of Laramie Bids Farewell to Outgoing City Council Members

As the City of Laramie welcomes three new Council members, they offer their best wishes to three outgoing members who will be retiring from their seats after years of dedicated service, according to a recent release. Fred Schmechel. Fred Schmechel is an arts and humanities advocate and serial entrepreneur. Fred...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

