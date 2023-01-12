Read full article on original website
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne
Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
How to Sweeten Valentine’s Day with a Card Sent From Loveland!
Usually, I have my Valentine's Day gift list made by now. But this year has been nuts! I hadn't even thought about cards, candy, or cupids until I walked into Walmart yesterday. Yes, Valentine's Day has officially invaded the aisles of Walmart. But, strolling through the Valentine's Day aisle, I...
BREAKING! Barnes and Noble Announced When It Returns to Cheyenne
I've been suffering severe withdrawals since Barnes and Noble left Cheyenne. While Cheyenne has some excellent used book shops in town, we don't have an honest-to-goodness bookstore in the Capital City right now. I know, it's a shame. But GOOD NEWS has arrived. Barnes and Noble just updated its Facebook...
City of Laramie Welcomes Three New City Council Members
The City of Laramie is excited to announce and welcome three new City Council members, according to a recent release. City Council members are valued voices of the Laramie community and play important roles in communicating with residents, responding to needs, and representing the community to other levels of City government.
Cheyenne Could Get Eight Inches Of Snow, Laramie May Get Five
The latest update from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is now saying Cheyenne could get up to eight inches of snow with a winter storm over the next 24 hours, while Laramie could get up to five inches. Cheyenne is under a Winter Storm Warning, while Laramie...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 Closures
All federal, state, county, and city offices in Cheyenne are closed today For Martin Luther King Jr/Wyoming Equality Day. However, the Wyoming Legislature and Legislative Service Office are operating as usual. City of Cheyenne trash pickup normally scheduled for Monday was conducted on Saturday, and both the Happy Jack landfill...
This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition
Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
Mason Norman Breaks Wyoming 3000M Record at the Potts Invite
BOULDER, Colo,. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field Teams hit the track for a day of competition at the 2023 Potts Invitational hosted by the University of Colorado on Saturday. Mason Norman headlines the day of races as he took down the school’s 3000M record and finished...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow
Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February
Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
This Weekend In Laramie; FRIDAY THE 13TH
It's Friday the 13th so early in the year! Well, so far I have had a great FriYAY... but let's not jinx that. Anyway, it's pretty slow but here are some fun events happening in Laramie this weekend. Friday, December 2. Black Holes. Nature's mistake or portal to the unknown?...
Wyoming Lands in Third Place at Air Force Quad-Meet
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team completed competition in a quad-meet at Air Force on Saturday inside Cadet Natatorium. The Cowgirls finished third among four teams, while the Cowboys took third in a field of three. Wyoming only swam a small portion of...
Univ. of Wyoming Named Fifth-Best Affordable University In The U.S.
Student loan debt is the fastest-growing debt in the U.S. and is currently the second-largest slice of household debt – trailing only mortgage debt, and as college costs continue to soar, the team at Credit Summit researched the cheapest -- and the most expensive -- places to go to college in order to rack up the least debt.
Cowboy Wrestling Falls to No. 7 Missouri in Home Opener
LARAMIE – The Cowboys hosted their first home dual of the season on Saturday night welcoming No. 7 Missouri to the UniWyo for a Big 12 matchup. Wyoming won three matches on the night and True Freshman Jore Volk picked up a top 15 win, but Missouri took the dual 28-10. “That was a great win for Jore and he really got the crowd into the dual. I think he’s still trying to figure out some of the adjustments of the college level but he had some really great moments and he kept the pressure on that kid the entire time and it was a great way to start the dual,” UW head wrestling coach Mark Branch said. “I’m proud of our fight tonight and I think we were able to see that we have the potential to be a better team and these guys have potential to be better individuals.”
SEE: Weird Medicines From An Old Wyoming Pharmacy
There are many medications on the market today that really don't do anything. Yet people swear by them. We always have to hear that long list of side effects during those drug TV commercials. Wonder what those commercials would have sounded like for the medicines of long ago. Lets take...
City of Laramie Bids Farewell to Outgoing City Council Members
As the City of Laramie welcomes three new Council members, they offer their best wishes to three outgoing members who will be retiring from their seats after years of dedicated service, according to a recent release. Fred Schmechel. Fred Schmechel is an arts and humanities advocate and serial entrepreneur. Fred...
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
Laramie Is The Best Place To Sight The Rare Green Comet
Now we won't have to pretend that airplanes in the night sky are shooting stars (if you get what I mean), because -- well, not shooting stars but, a rare comet is set to brighten the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years. Starting January 12, 2023; stargazers...
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
