Textron (TXT) Achieves Milestone for Its Cessna Aircraft
Textron Inc. TXT has delivered its 3000th Cessna Grand Caravan EX. With the latest delivery made to the Brazil aviation company Azul Conecta, Textron achieves a milestone in the Cessna Caravan family turboprop, highlighting the strong global demand for the aircraft. Importance of Cessna Caravan & Cessna Grand Caravan EX...
Textron Aviation delivers 3,000th Cessna Caravan Family Aircraft to Brazilian aviation company Azul Conecta
Textron Aviation Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Inc., designed and manufactured the Cessna Caravan and Cessna Grand Caravan EX. Textron Aviation has announced the delivery of a Cessna Grand Caravan EX to Azul Conecta, a subsidiary of Azul Airlines based at Jundiai Airport in So Paulo. This aircraft is the 3,000th Cessna Caravan family turboprop delivered worldwide, cementing the Caravan’s position as the world’s most popular utility turboprop. Azul Conecta transports passengers from smaller cities and outlying areas throughout Brazil.
Eviation electric plane orders continue to surge past $2 billion mark
Eviation, a company producing a commercial electric plane, has received yet another massive order. Eviation announced mid-last year that it had amassed over $2 billion in orders for its electric plane, but it hasn’t stopped there. Since that announcement, the company has acquired three more orders for a combined 70 units of its aircraft, the Alice. The most recent order of 30 aircraft is from a domestic airliner in Mexico, Aerus.
Modern Aviation To Add Hangars at Puerto Rico Airport
Rapidly expanding FBO chain Modern Aviation has begun construction of a $17 million hangar complex at Puerto Rico’s Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci/Isla Grande Airport. Attending a groundbreaking ceremony late last week were Pedro Pierluisi, the island’s governor; Joel Pizá-Batiz, executive director of the Puerto Rico Airports Authority; and other local officials.
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
As the world's first stealth warplane, the F-117 Nighthawk has always had an air of mystery around it.
‘Wings like cracked eggshells’: Richard Branson faces turbulence over safety of space flights
In a desert basin in New Mexico, Richard Branson hopes history will be made later this year with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flights to the edge of space, with tickets costing about $450,000 (£370,000) each. It is an ambitious schedule to launch the “world’s first...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Delta plane engine catches fire at John Wayne Airport forcing passengers to deplane
A Delta Air Lines plane engine caught fire this afternoon at John Wayne Airport as it rolled down the runway for takeoff. Passengers said as the plane was about to take off to Atlanta, there was a loud boom, a fireball and flames coming from the engine area, with black smoke billowing out.Jay Blackmon, a passenger on board, caught the incident on camera and said he couldn't wait to get off the plane. "I've traveled a good bit, never had that happen. It shook me up a bit, I'm not going to lie… had it happened in the air, that would...
What the emergency Code 7500 means on an airplane
United Airlines flightPhoto byJacobAviation; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the event of an emergency on an airplane, a pilot can transmit certain codes that are appropriate to the situation.
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
Plane on takeoff nearly collides with another at JFK Airport
Two planes were involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport Friday — when one crossed onto the runway as the other was about to take off, officials said. The frightening, Friday the 13th close call is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 8:45 p.m., crew noticed an American Airlines jetliner crossing onto the runway from an adjacent taxiway just as a Delta Air Lines plane was about to take off. Delta pilots slammed on the brake just in time to avoid tragedy — the plane carrying over 150 people stopped just 1,000 feet away from the American Airlines...
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
'Delta Airlines' Flight Forced to Abort Takeoff and the Footage Is Pretty Scary
Passengers must have been pretty freaked out.
Can You Actually Live in an Aircraft Hangar Like Top Gun's Maverick?
If you, like many others, were captivated by the summer 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, and you're a home buff like we are, you might've noticed one pretty cool detail in the film. Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, lives in the aircraft-lover's dream home: an aircraft hangar where he also parks his vintage World War II plane. (Fun fact: that P-51 Mustang actually belongs to Cruise, who earned his pilot's license after filming the original 1986 Top Gun.)
Corrupted file blamed for taking down US flight system and causing 10,000 plane delays or cancellations
A software flaw is believed to be the reason behind Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) systems failures that led to thousands of flights across the US being either delayed or grounded. The Notam (Notice to Air Missions) system, which keeps pilots and other airport staff updated about aviation hazards and airport facilities, stopped processing information on Wednesday.Over 10,000 flights were delayed and more than 1,300 cancelled, according to FlightAware, in the first national grounding of flights in about two decades.Major carriers, including Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, reported nearly 40 per cent of their flights...
