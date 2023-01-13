We were treated to a drama-filled Sunday finish for the second straight week on the PGA Tour as Si Woo Kim outlasted Hayden Buckley to secure his first win since 2021. Now we turn our attention to Coachella Valley for this year's American Express. This is the first of the pro-am-style tournaments. Playing at PGA West, the players will rotate between playing two rounds on the Stadium Course (including the final round, for those who make the 54-hole cut), one at La Quinta Country Club and one at the Nicklaus Course. This year, the field is absolutely stacked. Five of the top seven players in the world are set to play.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO