Francesco Molinari leads Continental Europe to victory in inaugural Hero Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Francesco Molinari raised aloft the Hero Cup in front of his jubilant Continental Europe teammates. Now he wants back in for an even bigger team event in golf, the Ryder Cup, being held in his native Italy later this year. “It’s a great...
How to watch: Live stream schedule for American Express, Hilton TOC and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Odds and Ends: Cam Young set up for big week at American Express

We were treated to a drama-filled Sunday finish for the second straight week on the PGA Tour as Si Woo Kim outlasted Hayden Buckley to secure his first win since 2021. Now we turn our attention to Coachella Valley for this year's American Express. This is the first of the pro-am-style tournaments. Playing at PGA West, the players will rotate between playing two rounds on the Stadium Course (including the final round, for those who make the 54-hole cut), one at La Quinta Country Club and one at the Nicklaus Course. This year, the field is absolutely stacked. Five of the top seven players in the world are set to play.
LA QUINTA, CA
Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay could pull off OWGR first at AmEx

Depending on how they finish Sunday at The American Express, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay could combine for an Official World Golf Ranking first. Come Monday, both could share world No. 1. Never before have there been co-No. 1's in the history of the OWGR, but according to Twitter's OWGR...
Field, format for LPGA's Tournament of Champions celebrity event

The LPGA season gets underway this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s an early start to the season, with the LPGA’s second event not set to take place until Feb. 23-26 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
ORLANDO, FL

