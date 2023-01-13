Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Francesco Molinari leads Continental Europe to victory in inaugural Hero Cup
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Francesco Molinari raised aloft the Hero Cup in front of his jubilant Continental Europe teammates. Now he wants back in for an even bigger team event in golf, the Ryder Cup, being held in his native Italy later this year. “It’s a great...
Golf Channel
Davis Love III, a member of the last U.S. team to win in Europe, named vice captain
Davis Love III was on the most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team to win on European soil – in 1993. He was named on Tuesday as an assistant to U.S. captain Zach Johnson’s team, which hopes to end America’s lengthy drought, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone in Rome Italy.
Golf Channel
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira takes 4-shot lead in Latin America Amateur
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina had a record day at Grand Reserve to build a four-shot lead Saturday in the Latin America Amateur Championship, leaving him one round away from a spot in the Masters and U.S. Open. Fernandez de Oliveira, who missed...
Golf Channel
Power rankings from the American Express: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay lead the way
The American Express is not a designated event, but it'd be hard to know that based on the stacked field that is lined up to play this week in the California desert. Headlined by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, other notables include Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im and Cameron Young.
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for American Express, Hilton TOC and more
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Golf Channel
Odds and Ends: Cam Young set up for big week at American Express
We were treated to a drama-filled Sunday finish for the second straight week on the PGA Tour as Si Woo Kim outlasted Hayden Buckley to secure his first win since 2021. Now we turn our attention to Coachella Valley for this year's American Express. This is the first of the pro-am-style tournaments. Playing at PGA West, the players will rotate between playing two rounds on the Stadium Course (including the final round, for those who make the 54-hole cut), one at La Quinta Country Club and one at the Nicklaus Course. This year, the field is absolutely stacked. Five of the top seven players in the world are set to play.
Golf Channel
Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay could pull off OWGR first at AmEx
Depending on how they finish Sunday at The American Express, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay could combine for an Official World Golf Ranking first. Come Monday, both could share world No. 1. Never before have there been co-No. 1's in the history of the OWGR, but according to Twitter's OWGR...
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Saying Aloha to Hawaii and bracing for 2023 LIV roster
Si Woo Kim pulls off some late heroics, the PGA Tour kicks off the West Coast swing, LIV Golf readies for more disruption and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble:. It wasn’t quite a Rahm-esque rally, but Si Woo Kim pulled off another Hawaiian comeback Sunday to...
Golf Channel
Field, format for LPGA's Tournament of Champions celebrity event
The LPGA season gets underway this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s an early start to the season, with the LPGA’s second event not set to take place until Feb. 23-26 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
