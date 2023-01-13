Read full article on original website
Tottenham Fan Arrested for Kicking Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby
A man has been arrested after allegedly kicking Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following the club's 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed, per Sky Sports. Joseph Watts, 35, was charged on Tuesday with "assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent...
Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir Wins Maternity Case Against Lyon, Will Be Paid Full Salary
Soccer player Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, who currently plays for Juventus, won a maternity pay case against her former club Olympique Lyonnais. FIFPRO, which is the global football players' union and helped her during the lawsuit process, released a statement Tuesday saying the ruling "sends a clear message to clubs and footballers worldwide: The strict application of maternity rights is enforceable."
