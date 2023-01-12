Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Severe weather outbreak turns deadly after violent storms tear through South
SELMA, Ala. - Severe storms that spawned tornadoes left behind trails of destruction across the South and were blamed for at least nine deaths on Thursday. Storm damage was reported in nine states, with Alabama appearing to be the hardest hit during the severe weather outbreak. The dangerous storms prompted...
fox4news.com
North Texas mayors team up to lobby for key issues in Texas Legislature
DALLAS - Texas mayors from different political affiliations joined forces in a united voice to lobby the state Legislature on a Zoom call Friday,. "The 18 mayors represented here represent one-third of the entire population of the state of Texas," said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. The mayors represent 8.5...
fox4news.com
The Issue Is: A conversation with State Comptroller Glenn Hegar about Texas' $33 billion surplus
HOUSTON - The state continues to figure out what to do with the gigantic $33 billion budget surplus. We sat down with the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Texas government, State Comptroller Glenn Hager to share his thoughts on the matter. Greg Groogan: "You are the CFO (Chief Financial...
Comments / 0