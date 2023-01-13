Box65 Gets Help On New Tires Following 48 Runs In 2022

CIRCLEVILLE — Sometimes unexpected vehicle repairs hit organizations who have the best intentions and tight budgets.

Box65, Pickaway County’s Scene Support Unit that provides aid to local first responders on the scenes of major and long term incidents such as fires, automobile crashes and searches, received a donation of four new tires for their vehicle, following a call for aid from the community.

The non-profit entity receives no public funding and runs entirely on fundraisers and donations and is organized and manned by volunteers.

This week the organization received four new tires for their truck from National Tire Wholesale. In a previous post to social media, the organization said the needed to replace the tires on the vehicle and the cost would be roughly $1,200.

Chief Mark Adkins, thanked NTW for their donation.

“Our air ride system went down and when they were doing the repairs on that that’s when we found we needed four new tires,” he said. “It was going to be a quite substantial cost to get the four tires and they stepped up and helped us out greatly.”

Established in 2010, Box65 has 13,016 man hours, served 2,516 departments handed out 45 pairs of socks,14,101 bottles of water, 13,205 bottles of sports drink, 13,919 cups of coffee, 1,796 cups of hot Chocolate, and 9,707 unites of food. They responded to 48 calls in 2022 and support first responders from Pickaway, Ross, Fayette and Fairfield Counties.