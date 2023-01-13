Beekeepers Select Officers
Scioto Valley Beekeepers recently selected officers for 2023. Seated are Matt Woida, trustee; Barb Harwood, trustee; and Tina Bobek, treasurer. Standing are Laura Aume, trustee; Tom Zwayer, vice president; Amanda Cuic, president; and Abigail Buller, secretary. The organization has grown to more than 120 members from Pickaway and surrounding counties and meets monthly in Circleville to promote beekeeping. An educational program for anyone wishing to become a beekeeper will be held in February and March. More information about the class and club meetings is available at sciotovalleybeekeepers.com.
Comments / 0