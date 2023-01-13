ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Explosion of AI-generated writing will pose challenge for online shoppers searching for real reviews

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Services like ChatGPT will make finding real reviews difficult Artificial intelligence has been receiving a lot of buzz lately on social media. Easy access to programs like ChatGPT, which allows users to quickly generate paragraphs on whatever topic they use to prompt it, is going to […]
Trusted Reviews

Samsung announces likely Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sensor

Samsung has officially announced the ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, which is practically nailed on to make an appearance in the Galaxy S23 Ultra in just a few weeks. We’ve been hearing so many reports about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its fancy new 200MP camera, they’re almost certainly accurate.
CBS Austin

PODCAST: Stash house victim talks about extortion

We speak with an 18-year-old victim of a stash house. He explains what he went through, while Homeland Security makes a call for action. You can find our free Immigration Crisis podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

