Game Changer Wrestling has announced the Motor City Machine Guns will be making their GCW debut in March. The tag team of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are set to compete for GCW on March 5th at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. While Alex Shelley has competed in GCW before, Chris Sabin will debut for the promotion. Their opponents have yet to be named.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO