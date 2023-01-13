Read full article on original website
pwponderings.com
Deadlock Pro Wrestling 1/14/23 DPW Live Results
Deadlock Pro Wrestling 1/14/23 DPW Live results from the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. The event live streamed on DPWOnDemand.com. Four Way Match: Jay Malachi def. Bojack, Oliver Sawyer and Yoya. Three Way Match: JD Drake def. Arik Royal and Noah Hossman. Colby Corino def. Kevin Ku. Deadlock Pro...
pwponderings.com
Freelance Wrestling 1/14/23 Any Given Saturday Results
Freelance Wrestling 1/14/23 Any Given Saturday results from the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. The event live streamed on IWTV. Scramble Match: Craig Mitchell def. Bucky Collins, Connor Hopkins, David Ali, Evan Greenaway and Sorta Incredible Iverson. Kerry Morton def. GPA. Three Way Match: Storm Grayson def. Effy and...
pwponderings.com
F1RST Wrestling 1/13/23 Wrestlepalooza Results
BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) def. Dan The Dad and Warhorse. Six Way Match for the F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza Championship: Darin Corbin (c) def. Heavy Metal Lore, Kyle Pro, Lince Dorado, Shane Black and Scott Story to retain the F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza Championship. No Disqualification Match: Renny D def. Atomic...
pwponderings.com
Masha Slamovich Scheduled For Game Changer Wrestling’s Toronto Debut
Masha Slamovich has been the latest name announced for Game Changer Wrestling’s Toronto debut. Slamovich will join the already announced Mike Bailey, Matt Cardona, Blake Christian, Tony Deppen and Gringo Loco for GCW’s “Worst Behavior.”. Worst Behavior is set to take place on Sunday March 19th at...
pwponderings.com
Timebomb Pro 1/12/23 Holiday Aw, Hell Results
Miracle On 34th Street Fight: Jordan def. Ricky Noren. Two Out Of Three Falls Match for the Timebomb Championship: Bryan Keith (c) def. Kevin Ku to retain the Timebomb Championship.
pwponderings.com
Alec Price Signed For Prestige Wrestling Return
Alec Price will be returning to Prestige Wrestling in March. Price previously made his debut at “The Things We Carry” on December 30th as part of The Wrestival. He joins the already announced Alex Shelley, Josh Alexander, Masha Slamovich, Alan Angels and Jordan Oliver as part of “Hybrid Moments.” His match has yet to be announced.
pwponderings.com
Full GCW The Collective 2023 Schedule Revealed
GCW has released their full schedule for The Collective 2023. This year The Collective will take place in Los Angeles, California during Mania week. Eleven events will take place over the course of four days at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. The Collective will begin on Thursday March 30th and run through Sunday April 2nd.
pwponderings.com
Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make GCW Debut
Game Changer Wrestling has announced the Motor City Machine Guns will be making their GCW debut in March. The tag team of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are set to compete for GCW on March 5th at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. While Alex Shelley has competed in GCW before, Chris Sabin will debut for the promotion. Their opponents have yet to be named.
