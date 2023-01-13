ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hong Kong sees cargo volumes drop as economic conditions hit demand

The world’s largest cargo airport, Hong Kong International, registered a double-digit percentage volume decline last year as economic conditions and Covid restrictions took their toll. In total, the airport handled 4.2m tonnes of cargo in 2022 – a decline of 16.4% compared with a year earlier. The Airport...
Bumper year for freighter conversion firm AEI but slowdown ahead

Aeronautical Engineers Inc (AEI) saw its conversion deliveries rapidly increase last year but the firm is expecting a slowdown in the coming years. The company delivered a total of 41 converted aircraft last year, up 51.8% on the 27 aircraft it delivered in 2021 and far above the 11 delivered in 2020.
New MD for Röhlig UK

Röhlig Logistics has appointed Robert Lawry as managing director of its UK organisation. Lawry has 26 years of experience in the logistics industry and joined Röhlig UK in 2016. Since then, he has held various key positions, most recently as national sales and ocean product manager. Gary Pryke,...
Frankfurt the latest European airport to register a cargo decline in 2022

Frankfurt is the latest European airport to announce a decline in its cargo volumes last year. Europe’s busiest hub saw cargo volumes in 2022 decline by 13.3% year on year to 2m tonnes. Airport operator Fraport said that the main factors contributing to this decline included the airspace restrictions...

