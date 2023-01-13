ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills vs. Dolphins: 3 key matchups in Wild Card round

By David De Cristofaro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYbfT_0kDkJJsE00

The Buffalo Bills and their fans will welcome back the Miami Dolphins to Orchard Park in this Sunday’s NFL Wild Card round.

Just as Bills QB Josh Allen predicted after Buffalo bested Miami 32-29 at home in Week 15, the two teams will meet in the playoffs. It will be the third matchup between the clubs this year, and the first without Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins floundered into the postseason like a fish out of water, losing five of their last six games and their QB1 to injury along the way.

Here are three key matchups to watch out for during round three between the Bills and Dolphins on Sunday:

TE Dawson Knox vs. LB Elandon Roberts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IicH1_0kDkJJsE00
Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills tight end Dawson Knox lit up Miami’s secondary last time they met, leading all Bills receivers to the tune of six catches for 98 yards on eight targets with a touchdown.

For a team that took a flyer on O.J. Howard with the hope of running more two tight end sets to give Josh Allen big targets that are hard to tackle, that game plan perhaps never played out most visibly against Miami in Week 15.

TE Quintin Morris got in on the action instead of the released Howard, catching a TD as well against a Dolphins team that finished the regular season 29th in the league with 5.82 catches allowed, giving up 57.06 yards, and 0.59 touchdowns per game to? Tight ends.

Miami ranks 27th in the league in zone coverage snaps and sixth in man coverage, per Sports Info Solutions. The defender Allen might look toward is linebacker Elandon Roberts. Pro Football Focus grades him a 57.1 overall in 2022. His pass coverage, according to their metrics, is a brutal 43.1.

Miami could use an offseason in Cabo at this point, but the Bills receiving corps and Knox could help punch their ticket (Cabo on three.)

LBs Tremaine Edmunds vs. RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107P93_0kDkJJsE00

Miami’s offense gained significant extra yards to make it into Buffalo’s secondary in their last meeting, which is uncharacteristic of Matt Milano.

In fact, they went 24 times for 181 yards (7.5 yards per attempt), and Raheem Mostert went for 136 yards on 17 carries with Salvon Ahmed adding 43 yards on seven carries plus a TD.

Edmunds is the primary defensive linebacker tasked with the run. Matt Milano will also be involved in determining whether Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed (with Miami top-rusher Mostert likely out (thumb) will make an impact.

While Ahmed produced against the Bills earlier this year, Wilson is the more experienced option.

As Buffalo began to pull away in the fourth quarter scoring in their last game, Miami started to abandon the run and go to the air more which didn’t work out. The quickest whether it’s Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Johnson in at quarterback, something to watch for is a stronger effort to stop Miami’s run game.

That could be a bigger issue for Miami if it’s Johnson under center, as he is only averaging 5.1 yards per attempt while posting a 57.1% completion percentage across 105 attempts as a starter. In Their win against the Jets last week, he did not score any points. Bridgewater gives them a better chance if healthy, as he averaged 8.6 yards per attempt across 79 pass attempts this season.

No matter which backup is taking snaps, however, it could be for naught if Edmunds and Milano are on their game.

DE Shaq Lawson vs. OL Terron Armstead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYba7_0kDkJJsE00
Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Miami’s O-line is banged up.

Enter Shaq Lawson, ladies and gentlemen.

He had a big effort in the absence of Von Miller in the last meeting against his former club.

Miami’s front line is vulnerable, with left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), (ankle), offensive tackle Brandon Shell (knee/ankle), left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, and aforementioned running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) listed as non-participants in the team’s practice on Thursday.

Tre White is back and has been gradually regaining his form on the field, and Buffalo’s secondary has performed well in the secondary, still, wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both scored last time out with big games. Waddle (ankle) may be hobbled if he plays leaving Hills as the primary receiving threat,

The quickest way to stop the Dolphins offense is at the line of scrimmage, and the Bills front four could end up having a field day while limiting Miami’s offensive weapons by preventing the ball from getting to them in the first place.

Lawson specifically could play a big part. He will either face a talented but banged up Armstead or a backup. The former first-round pick needs to show out against Miami, and being an ex-Dolphin himself, Lawson has plenty of extra motivation too.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said about rematch with Chiefs in divisional round

The AFC’s divisional-round game is set to feel mighty familiar for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a regular-season rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off with the Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 10. It’s the same opponent and the same location, but the stakes are much higher. Jacksonville also hopes for different results as they lost the initial matchup 27-17 despite Kansas City turning the ball over multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adam Thielen's wife posts on Instagram that time in MN could be over

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs by a score of 31-24. With that loss comes the end of the Vikings’ season and many questions about some of the players and staff on the team. One of those players is wide receiver Adam Thielen.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest 2-round mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC South

It is officially the offseason in college football, and that also means we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State has a few notable prospects that could likely be selected in the first three rounds in the spring. One notable Nittany Lion that many have mocked in the first round is Joey Porter Jr[autotag][autotag]. To start off “Mock Draft Monday,” we take another look at a Nittany Lion featured in the first round. Many of our features have been from The Draft Network. However, this week, we head over to The Draft Wire for their latest two-round mock...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals vs. Bills divisional round time, date revealed

With the Cincinnati Bengals escaping the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, it sets up a divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills next weekend. The NFL has already announced the schedule for that game — 3 p.m. ET next Sunday on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore on the call.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football defender selects transfer portal destination

The lure of Coach Prime is big, so big that a former Michigan football edge rusher is heading to Boulder. After a couple of years as a starter at defensive end, Taylor Upshaw never quite rose up to the level of his predecessors. In 2021, his position was usurped by David Ojabo, who ended up being a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, and while Upshaw got off to a slow start, he really came on late in the 2022 season. However, he still opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal, seeking a fresh start elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills

The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars’ huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer (who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's really only one thing for Tom Brady to do after the Bucs' blowout loss to the Cowboys

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Tom Brady had his 23rd NFL season come to an ugly end Monday night, as he and the Bucs were blown at home by the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, in a NFC wild card game that was pretty much over before halftime.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy