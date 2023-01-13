ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Eastside Is December's Real Estate Market Loser

When the december data came in from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, there were a few notable surprises: Seattle proper experienced some surprising growth. All the other areas of King County were down. And the Eastside as a whole was down a whopping 13.66 percent in terms of year-over-year price growth.
