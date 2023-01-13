Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Planning Commission Meets tonight Jan. 17
Tonight, the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission will meet and discuss several issues in a study session. First up is the implementation of certain items for the Downtown Specific Plan. Next, the commission will study an issue recently discussed in the latest city council meeting – structure height requirements in single-family...
z1077fm.com
County seeking comments on 106-room resort in Wonder Valley until Feb. 7, locals plea for more time
Proposed as a 106-room resort, developers of the Wonder Inn aim to take over the “old pink building” that has long sat vacant on Amboy Road. The developers applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) in November 2021 and have since submitted technical studies required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and county development codes to the San Bernardino County Land Use Services (LUS) department. LUS just issued a report stating that the project would have no environmental impact that could not be mitigated, essentially, green lighting development.
recordgazette.net
Former San Gorgonio Inn property has another interested developer
Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007. The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since. Since then, it has provided...
z1077fm.com
Desert Hills Presbyterian Church food distribution on Jan 17, 18
Grocery store gift cards will be distributed to needy families by Desert Hills Presbyterian Church tomorrow. Residents of Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley and Landers who are facing food insecurity are invited to call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 tomorrow morning (January 17) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m to reserve a gift card for Stater Brothers.
z1077fm.com
Short Term Vacation Rentals in the Morongo Basin- regulations, applications and limits
The rise of the sharing economy has created new challenges for residents and hosts. In the Morongo Basin, we have regulations for Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and San Bernardino County for all unincorporated areas. Understanding the rules takes effort. Reporter Hilary Sloane has outlined the regulations in each of the three municipalities, and begins her three-part report with a look at Yucca Valley.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Locals React To Harry Styles Heading To Acrisure Arena
The last minute announcement has fans from across the Coachella Valley excited about the chance to see Harry Styles perform in his Love on Tour. “I love him a lot.” says one fan, visiting the Coachella Valley from St. Louis, Missouri. Fans across the generational lines are excited to...
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation
The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
localemagazine.com
7 Comfort Food Restaurants in the Desert We Love—Wear Your Stretchy Pants
Enjoy Classic Comfort Food Dishes in Greater Palm Springs. When we think of the desert and the Greater Palm Springs area, our minds usually conjure up images of poolside cocktails, palm trees and bright blue skies. But during colder months, locals and visitors alike can easily cure their comfort-food cravings with the region’s broad selection of eateries, regardless of cuisine. Ready to cozy up in the desert and treat yourself to a hearty and delicious meal? Here are seven of our favorite comfort food restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
parkerliveonline.com
Canoe capsizes on Lake Havasu, man drowns
A man drowned on Lake Havasu on Saturday morning after his canoe capsized. His body was recovered by a dive team on Monday morning. On Saturday at around 10:13 am, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department boating deputies responded to a report of a boat accident with one missing person near Cove 1, south of Havasu Landing Marina on Lake Havasu. The vessel, an aluminum canoe, was determined to have capsized approximately 100 feet from shore. The victim, a 52 year-old male from West Covina, California, attempted to swim to shore but struggled, went underwater, and did not resurface.
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
wholecommunity.news
Housing regulations usually worth the cost, but ‘nothing in my bank, yo’
DJ Suss D takes a look at how housing regulations have affected him and the people around him, from Eugene and Lane County to L.A. and 29 Palms. My father loaned money to contractors to build tracts of houses for a savings and loan. He told me one day that a contractor couldn’t get a loan—because they kept making the streets bigger for fire trucks, taking up space for several houses. With fewer houses to sell at the current market rate, the contractor couldn’t make a profit and make the payments on the construction loan.
newsmirror.net
A walk in the Yucaipa Uptown area when there was a break in the storm
Sunday afternoon on Jan. 15, during a break in the storm, a woman, her dogs and her alpaca, take advantage of a break in the storm. They were seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The walk consisted of at least some window shopping along Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
localemagazine.com
An Inside Look at the Historic Wally’s Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage
Wally’s Desert Turtle Is an Upscale and Timeless Must-Try for Both Locals and Visitors Alike. In 1978, Wally Botello brought fine dining to the desert. His restaurant, Wally’s Desert Turtle, became a local favorite almost immediately after opening its doors. As the founder of the famous fine-dining chain The Velvet Turtle, Botello had a clear vision when it came to Wally’s Desert Turtle. He wanted to create a five-star dining experience right in the heart of Rancho Mirage, and with a little help from renowned designer Steven Chase and the restaurant’s original French chef, Jean-Louis Jalouneix, Botello’s vision came true. Though Botello passed away in 1985, Wally’s Desert Turtle’s legacy lives on. It is now run by his son, Michael, and granddaughter, Madalyn.
z1077fm.com
Six smash-and-grab burglaries hit Hi- Desert businesses from Morongo to 29 Palms on Jan. 11
A string of smash-and-grab burglaries has rocked the hi-desert, as six businesses on Highway 62 – from Morongo Valley to Twentynine Palms – had glass doors smashed and money taken by the same two suspects. Sometime late Wednesday night (January 11) or early Thursday morning (January 12), 6...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
Comments / 0