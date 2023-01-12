ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AM 1390 KRFO

Why This Invasive Species Now Has a New, Less Offensive Name in Minnesota

This invasive pest that's been causing problems in Minnesota for nearly 50 years is now sporting a new, less offensive name. What we've formerly called the 'gypsy moth' is an invasive species here in Minnesota that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been trying to control since the early 70s. The DNR says it feeds on more than 300 species of deciduous trees and shrubs, including aspen, oak, and birch. Those moths eat the leaves on suspect trees which then leaves them vulnerable to disease-- and can even kill them.
MINNESOTA STATE
places.travel

4 Days Ice Fishing on Minnesota’s Frozen Lakes

Known for its excellent winter recreation opportunities, Minnesota offers visitors a warm welcome even during the coldest months. With more than 350 resorts open for winter fun, it’s easy to stay and play among Minnesota’s frozen lakes and rivers. And these majestic bodies of water just so happen to be some of the best ice-fishing spots in the country.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
MINNESOTA STATE
kiwaradio.com

State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
DULUTH, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment

(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul enacting 4-day plowing operation to clear all residential streets

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A heads up if you live in St. Paul. The city's public works department is doing a citywide plowing operation this week from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.This is the four-day plowing schedule, meaning you cannot park in these areas on these specific days:* 1/17: Odd-numbered side of east-west streets* 1/18: Even-numbered side of east-west streets* 1/19: Even-numbered side of north-south streets* 1/20: Odd-numbered side of north-south streets This is for residential streets only. Normal parking rules still apply on main streets.The goal is to clean up the snow so narrower streets become safe and clear again.
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
MINNESOTA STATE
swineweb.com

Snow Loads on Buildings

The excessive amount of ice and snow that has fallen this winter has livestock owners concerned about snow load and potential roof collapse. The design roof snow load for residential buildings in MN is set by state statutes and is 42 pounds per square foot (psf) in northern MN and 35 psf in southern MN. However, many agricultural buildings are built using a 20 psf snow load which would be expected to handle six feet of dry, fluffy snow or one foot of wet, heavy snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

