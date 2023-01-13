Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap growth...
NASDAQ
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
NASDAQ
Why an Acquisition Helped SNDL Stock Rise Today
Canadian cannabis stock SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) (formerly Sundial Growers) jumped more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company started a new chapter in its growth. The stock held onto a gain of 2.9% as of 3:05 p.m. EST. So what. SNDL announced the finalization of its acquisition of The Valens...
NASDAQ
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 5.44% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ),...
NASDAQ
Looking for the Next Ten-Bagger? Focus on Market Share
Every investor wants to own stocks that will go up five times, 10 times, or even more from their purchase price. There's no easy way to find these breakout stocks. Often they are disruptors, but not every business with a disruptive concept actually goes on to change its industry. High revenue growth is a good clue -- but even more important is that they are steadily gaining market share compared to their (often much larger) competitors.
NASDAQ
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks Backed by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
NASDAQ
Can't Get Enough of Berkshire Hathaway? Add These 2 Similar Stocks to Your Portfolio
If you follow Warren Buffett and his firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), then I don't need to tell you just how strong Berkshire's stock has been since Buffett took over the company in 1965. The large conglomerate routinely beats the market year in and year out. Part of the...
NASDAQ
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col
Chicago, IL – January 16, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Peabody Energy Corp. BTU, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. ARLP, CONSOL Energy CEIX and Warrior Met Col Inc. HCC. Industry: Coal. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2039041/4-coal-stocks-to-watch-from-the-challenging-industry. The Zacks Coal industry stocks staged a rebound in 2022 courtesy of global demand...
NASDAQ
Key Factors to Impact Prologis (PLD) This Earnings Season
Prologis, Inc. PLD is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 18 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. Over the trailing four quarters, Prologis beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in terms of FFO...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs weighed the most on the index after missing quarterly profit estimates, while gains in Tesla limited losses on the benchmark S&P 500 and kept the Nasdaq afloat. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N slid 7.5% after the bank reported a...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM: This cellulose specialty products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Goldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up
NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell sharply on Tuesday as weak earnings from Goldman Sachs dragged the index lower, but a jump in Tesla shares helped the Nasdaq stay little changed as the corporate earnings season took center stage. The rise in Tesla Inc TSLA.O after the...
NASDAQ
Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (TS) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Gevo GEVO is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Like Semiconductor Stocks? Don't Forget Top Supply Chain Stocks, Too
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Linde (NYSE: LIN), Air Products (NYSE: APD), Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Advanced Energy (NASDAQ: AEIS), Cadence (NASDAQ: CDNS), and Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS). Nick shows Jose the various ways to invest in the chip industry without focusing on flashy tech. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks That Could Double in 2023
2022 was a rough year for investors, especially in the tech sector with the Nasdaq finishing the year down 33%. However, the good news is that the sharp sell-offs and beaten-down valuations in a number of stocks have set up investors for a strong recovery when market sentiment shifts. Many growth stocks, in particular, look well priced considering their long-term potential. While it's rare for a stock to double in just one year, two could do so in 2023.
NASDAQ
Analysts Predict 13% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of DSI
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $84.70 per unit.
Comments / 0