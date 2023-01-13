ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

KHBS

Comic Con comes to Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. — Jedi superheroes, Ghostbusters, and even Doctor Eggman made appearances over the weekend for NWA Comic Con!. The two-day event was held at the Rogers Convention Center. It brought together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment. Watch the video above to learn...
ROGERS, AR
ozarksfn.com

Determined to Succeed

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
CENTERTON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million

An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Why have we seen warm and dry conditions to begin the year?

ARKANSAS, USA — The last couple of weeks to end 2022 felt like the north pole as temperatures got below zero in Arkansas and Oklahoma. But since January 1st, multiple 70 degree days have been logged with multiple daily record highs. We will have some more rain this upcoming week (Tap HERE to check the radar) but below average precipitation rates are also in effect so far this month. Why is this?
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
HUNTSVILLE, AR
Justina Price

What I love about Eureka Springs, Arkansas

We were married in a quaint gazebo at the top of a hill overlooking Eureka Springs Arkansas. Eureka Springs is one of our favorite towns to visit. We loved staying at the beautiful historic Crescent Hotel. This hotel is full of old-world charm. When you walk in the front doors you see a magnificent fireplace and overstuffed furniture, it's so cozy that makes you want to curl up with a book and get comfortable.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 1/16: So Much Speed

Good morning. There’s starting your week well… and then there’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira winning the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship with a 23-under par score and receiving invitations to play in The Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, the U.S. Open, the Amateur Championship and the U.S. Amateur Championship later this year. Congrats, Mateo!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shamar Easter, one-time Arkansas commit, clarifies future with Hogs

Shamar Easter is back in the fold at Arkansas. The 2023 tight end prospect originally committed to the Razorbacks but then backed off that pledge last month after Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains left to take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. On Sunday, however, Easter announced via...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Vies with Contenders like Tennessee for Ronnie Wingo’s 5-Star Little Brother

Wingo is a familiar name for Arkansas football fans, as many remember running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. and his touchdown on a wheel route in the 2010 Alabama game. That play may still be shown on replays around the state, but nowadays, it’s another Wingo garnering plenty of recruiting attention — Ronnie’s little brother, five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTTS

Teacher Charged With Inappropriate Relationship With Student

(KTTS News) — A teacher at Green Forest High School has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 45-year-old Dustin Lee taught English at the school. KY3 says Lee is charged with sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
GREEN FOREST, AR

