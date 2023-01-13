Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
What I love about Eureka Springs, ArkansasJustina PriceEureka Springs, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
KHBS
Comic Con comes to Northwest Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. — Jedi superheroes, Ghostbusters, and even Doctor Eggman made appearances over the weekend for NWA Comic Con!. The two-day event was held at the Rogers Convention Center. It brought together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment. Watch the video above to learn...
Former Jefferson Elementary bought by local nonprofit
The old Jefferson Elementary School building is about to have a new future after the Fayetteville Public School District sold the building to a local non profit. However, some community members have a lot of concerns about the future of the building.
ozarksfn.com
Determined to Succeed
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
talkbusiness.net
Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million
An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
5newsonline.com
Why have we seen warm and dry conditions to begin the year?
ARKANSAS, USA — The last couple of weeks to end 2022 felt like the north pole as temperatures got below zero in Arkansas and Oklahoma. But since January 1st, multiple 70 degree days have been logged with multiple daily record highs. We will have some more rain this upcoming week (Tap HERE to check the radar) but below average precipitation rates are also in effect so far this month. Why is this?
Elkins RV park proposal denied after neighbors voiced concerns
A new RV park in Elkins won't happen after the planning commission denied the rezoning request Monday night.
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
What I love about Eureka Springs, Arkansas
We were married in a quaint gazebo at the top of a hill overlooking Eureka Springs Arkansas. Eureka Springs is one of our favorite towns to visit. We loved staying at the beautiful historic Crescent Hotel. This hotel is full of old-world charm. When you walk in the front doors you see a magnificent fireplace and overstuffed furniture, it's so cozy that makes you want to curl up with a book and get comfortable.
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/16: So Much Speed
Good morning. There’s starting your week well… and then there’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira winning the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship with a 23-under par score and receiving invitations to play in The Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, the U.S. Open, the Amateur Championship and the U.S. Amateur Championship later this year. Congrats, Mateo!
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shamar Easter, one-time Arkansas commit, clarifies future with Hogs
Shamar Easter is back in the fold at Arkansas. The 2023 tight end prospect originally committed to the Razorbacks but then backed off that pledge last month after Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains left to take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. On Sunday, however, Easter announced via...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Vies with Contenders like Tennessee for Ronnie Wingo’s 5-Star Little Brother
Wingo is a familiar name for Arkansas football fans, as many remember running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. and his touchdown on a wheel route in the 2010 Alabama game. That play may still be shown on replays around the state, but nowadays, it’s another Wingo garnering plenty of recruiting attention — Ronnie’s little brother, five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High.
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
Razorbacks Not Giving Nick Smith Good Reason to Come Back
Unless Hogs go 3-3 in next few weeks, there will too high risk, too little reward for guard to return
Former Bentonville finance manager sentenced to prison for tax evasion
A former Northwest Arkansas finance manager was sentenced to prison Thursday, Jan. 12 for tax evasion.
KTTS
Teacher Charged With Inappropriate Relationship With Student
(KTTS News) — A teacher at Green Forest High School has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 45-year-old Dustin Lee taught English at the school. KY3 says Lee is charged with sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Comments / 0