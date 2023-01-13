Read full article on original website
Bay Metro Transit routes to change to avoid toll bridges
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay Metro Transit in Bay City announcing that it plans to implement route changes the end of March to avoid tolls on the Liberty and Independence Bridges. Leaders say it would cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to continue to cross the bridges...
WWMT
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
abc12.com
Workers and customers sad as Capitol Coney Island closes its doors
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Capitol Coney Island at Van Slyke and Bristol roads in Flint served its final coney dogs after 57 years in business. For decades, workers at the General Motors plant across the road went there for lunch or dinner. It was their big meeting place and a popular spot for families.
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces awards to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Last Friday, Michigan Governor?Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
abc12.com
Lawsuit challenges process of filling Genesee County board seat
Attorney Phil Ellison argues that state law requires a special election to be called if the seat is not filled in 30 days. Lawsuit challenges process of filling Genesee County board seat. Attorney Phil Ellison filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of a resident of the...
WNEM
MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI
Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Addresses Closing Rumors
Spoiler alert - everything you read on social media may not be true (gasp). A case in point is a recent rumor about a popular Grand Blanc store closing. Did you hear the one about Oliver T's closing? I am happy to report that Oliver T's Market on Hill Road is not closing. The gourmet grocery store (and more) addressed the recent rumor on its Facebook page.
As Belle Isle becomes more popular, park officials want to hear from you on how to improve transportation on the island
As Detroit’s Belle Isle continues to see a growing number of visitors – more than 5 million last year – officials want to hear what they can do to improve transportation on the island.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
abc12.com
Only one bank left after Huntington closure on Flint's North Side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another business loss on Flint's North Side on Friday as a popular bank closes its doors. That bank is the The Huntington Branch at Clio and Pierson roads. It comes only months after the closure of the North Side's other Huntington branch on Ballenger Highway. And...
"If I'm going to get the blame, I might as well have the responsibility": Mayor Duggan says city will take over grass and litter maintenance on Detroit freeways
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has entered into an agreement for the city to take over landscaping and litter cleanup along local freeways. For the next 3 years, MDOT will pay the city $650,000 annually to handle trash and grass maintenance.
State halts fuel sales at Romeo Shell station accused of selling bad gas
Bad Gasoline. It’s a growing concern - especially when prices are on the rise. Well, multiple people have been reporting getting bad gas from the Shell station on Main Street in Romeo.
abc12.com
MLK Event in Saginaw brings out people of all ages
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, many events are happening right here in Mid-Michigan encouraging people to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change. "I still think it's a long way to go and until everything is 100 percent equal,...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
abc12.com
Free smoke detectors distributed in Flint, and again on MLK Day
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past year has been an especially deadly time for house fires in the city of Flint. To help save lives, free smoke detectors were given out in an effort organized by 2nd Ward Flint City Councilwoman Ladel Lewis partnered with the American Red Cross and Nation Outside.
Budget-friendly retail chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A budget-friendly retail chain is opening another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Harbor Freight Tools will be celebrating the grand opening event for its newest Michigan store location in Bad Axe, according to local sources.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
