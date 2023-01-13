ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Bay Metro Transit routes to change to avoid toll bridges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay Metro Transit in Bay City announcing that it plans to implement route changes the end of March to avoid tolls on the Liberty and Independence Bridges. Leaders say it would cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to continue to cross the bridges...
BAY CITY, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Workers and customers sad as Capitol Coney Island closes its doors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Capitol Coney Island at Van Slyke and Bristol roads in Flint served its final coney dogs after 57 years in business. For decades, workers at the General Motors plant across the road went there for lunch or dinner. It was their big meeting place and a popular spot for families.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Lawsuit challenges process of filling Genesee County board seat

Attorney Phil Ellison argues that state law requires a special election to be called if the seat is not filled in 30 days. Lawsuit challenges process of filling Genesee County board seat. Attorney Phil Ellison filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of a resident of the...
WNEM

MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI

Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Addresses Closing Rumors

Spoiler alert - everything you read on social media may not be true (gasp). A case in point is a recent rumor about a popular Grand Blanc store closing. Did you hear the one about Oliver T's closing? I am happy to report that Oliver T's Market on Hill Road is not closing. The gourmet grocery store (and more) addressed the recent rumor on its Facebook page.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Only one bank left after Huntington closure on Flint's North Side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another business loss on Flint's North Side on Friday as a popular bank closes its doors. That bank is the The Huntington Branch at Clio and Pierson roads. It comes only months after the closure of the North Side's other Huntington branch on Ballenger Highway. And...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

MLK Event in Saginaw brings out people of all ages

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, many events are happening right here in Mid-Michigan encouraging people to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change. "I still think it's a long way to go and until everything is 100 percent equal,...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

Free smoke detectors distributed in Flint, and again on MLK Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past year has been an especially deadly time for house fires in the city of Flint. To help save lives, free smoke detectors were given out in an effort organized by 2nd Ward Flint City Councilwoman Ladel Lewis partnered with the American Red Cross and Nation Outside.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy