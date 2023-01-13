Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Father Of Georgia Football Player Speaks Out On Accident
The father of Warren McClendon has given an update on his son after he was involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and recruiting staffer. McClendon said that his son was a passenger in the car and that all he needed was a few stitches. “Lil Warren was in the car ...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Razorbacks Not Giving Nick Smith Good Reason to Come Back
Unless Hogs go 3-3 in next few weeks, there will too high risk, too little reward for guard to return
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal
Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement
Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will get things started as the first guest.
College Mascot Tragically Passed Away On Sunday Afternoon
A beloved college mascot passed away this past Sunday afternoon. Arkansas announced on Tuesday that Tusk V, who was the mascot for the Razorbacks for the last few years, passed away. Tusk V was born in 2018 and served as the mascot from 2019-22. He died on the Stokes Family farm ...
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings
New York Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock did not return after suffering an abdomen injury during his team’s 31-24 victory... The post Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Player's Wife Video
The Miami Dolphins are leading the Buffalo Bills - yes, you read that correctly, the Dolphins are winning - 24-20 on Sunday afternoon. Miami's most recent score came on a defensive touchdown, when lineman Zach Sieler scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score. Zach's wife is ...
Look: Jerry Jones Is Pushing For Big Move In Texas
Texas has pretty much everything you could want as a sports fan - well, except for sports gambling. Unlike states like New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and others, the state of Texas has yet to legalize sports gambling. Jerry Jones wants that to change. The Dallas Cowboys owner is ...
Peyton Manning moment on Monday Night Football reminds viewers of one of his most memorable NFL moments
Tennessee Vols legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning reminded viewers on Monday night during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys playoff game that he’s not a fan of kickers. During the ManningCast broadcast on ESPN 2, Manning showed his frustration with kickers after Dallas kicker...
Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley guide Giants to first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI
The New York Giants stunned the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a 31-24 victory on the road to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Jaguars Signed Notable Quarterback On Sunday Afternoon
As the Jacksonville Jaguars focus on the playoffs, they also have an eye on the future. Jacksonville has signed for University of Ohio and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke to what appears to be a futures deal. Rourke, who had a breakout 2022 season for the B.C. Lions, announced he was signing ...
NFL World Wants Longtime Announcer To Retire
Is it time for one legendary NFL announcer to call it a career? The football world wasn't thrilled with Al Michaels and Tony Dungy's performance during the Chargers at Jaguars game on Saturday evening. Michaels had a somewhat rough 2022 season. He called games for Amazon Prime, which weren't ...
Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge
Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
