Chorus’ Voyageur Aviation expands its portfolio by providing ATR aircraft parts
Voyageur specialises in Used Serviceable Material (‘USM’) support for regional aircraft such as the Bombardier/Mitsubishi CRJ, the De Havilland Dash 8, and the ATR. Chorus Aviation Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Voyageur Aviation Corp., has expanded its product offering to include the ATR 42 and 72 aircraft types, further diversifying Chorus’ business and cross-company support capabilities.
Textron Aviation delivers 3,000th Cessna Caravan Family Aircraft to Brazilian aviation company Azul Conecta
Textron Aviation Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Inc., designed and manufactured the Cessna Caravan and Cessna Grand Caravan EX. Textron Aviation has announced the delivery of a Cessna Grand Caravan EX to Azul Conecta, a subsidiary of Azul Airlines based at Jundiai Airport in So Paulo. This aircraft is the 3,000th Cessna Caravan family turboprop delivered worldwide, cementing the Caravan’s position as the world’s most popular utility turboprop. Azul Conecta transports passengers from smaller cities and outlying areas throughout Brazil.
