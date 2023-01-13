Textron Aviation Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Inc., designed and manufactured the Cessna Caravan and Cessna Grand Caravan EX. Textron Aviation has announced the delivery of a Cessna Grand Caravan EX to Azul Conecta, a subsidiary of Azul Airlines based at Jundiai Airport in So Paulo. This aircraft is the 3,000th Cessna Caravan family turboprop delivered worldwide, cementing the Caravan’s position as the world’s most popular utility turboprop. Azul Conecta transports passengers from smaller cities and outlying areas throughout Brazil.

