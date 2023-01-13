Last-second loss to Weber State amplifies Montana's need for a complete performance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
montanarightnow.com
Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Inducts Eight Star Athletes, Legendary Coach on February 17
BOZEMAN, Montana – Eight all-time athletes and a national champion head coach earn induction into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on February 17, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced. Four Bobcat football All-Americas enter the Hall of Fame this year. Caleb Schreibeis, the 2012 Buck Buchanan...
montanarightnow.com
MHSA votes to reinstate Flint Creek football co-op
Some big football news for Drummond and Philipsburg residents earlier Saturday morning, as the Flint Creek Titans football co-op will remain intact. The MHSA Executive Board voted 7-0 to unanimously reinstate the co-op for another season. "When I review a co-op, I truly look at participation numbers," MHSA executive director...
montanarightnow.com
Lost snowmobilers south of Big Sky recognized for asking for help
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Snowmobilers in the Sage Basin area, south of Big Sky, are being recognized for asking for help after realizing they were lost. The West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call around 6:42 pm Friday from two snowmobilers asking for help getting safely out of the backcountry.
montanarightnow.com
Areas of black ice reported on roadways around Montana Saturday afternoon
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning. As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake. As of 2:00 pm,...
montanarightnow.com
Group of skiers work together to get help after one was injured in Hyalite Canyon
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A backcountry skier was injured after falling at Lick Creek in Hyalite Canyon. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports the skier suffered a shoulder and leg injury. One person in the skier’s group went to a high point to get service to call dispatch while the...
montanarightnow.com
UM employee receives bomb threat suspected to be hoax
A University of Montana employee received an email indicating that "pipebombs" had been placed on campus and in a small number of federal field offices in Missoula, Helena and Billings around noon Monday. The FBI is investigating and analyzing the message, which has indicators of being a hoax, according to...
Comments / 0