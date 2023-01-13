Read full article on original website
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
China records first population decline in 60 years
China's population shrank for the first time in 60 years. According to the country's National Bureau of Statistics, the population dropped by 850,000 from 2021 to the end of 2022. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what this means for China.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
U.S. to reach debt limit on Thursday
The U.S. is expected to hit its debt borrowing limit in a couple of days. CBS News political director Fin Gomez covers has more on that and how the 2024 Republican presidential primary is shaping up.
Debt ceiling: Here's what could happen in a credit "debacle"
The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to fund is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.
Microsoft plans to cut thousands of jobs, according to report
Microsoft is planning to cut thousands of jobs in the latest workforce cull by a major technology company as the economy slows, according to a report. The software company is expected to announce the widespread layoffs in the coming days, Sky News reported on Tuesday. The U.K. media outlet said Microsoft is targeting a 5% reduction in its workforce, or about 11,000 workers across offices worldwide. The company is targeting cuts in its engineering divisions, according to Bloomberg, which cited a person familiar with the matter.
California's torrential series of storms result in hundreds of landslides
Much of California is digging out from under more than 500 landslides statewide. They are the result of the relentless series of major storms that have hit the state since the start of the year. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Russia launches deadly strike on Ukrainian civilians
Dozens of people, including children, were killed over the weekend in a Russian attack on an apartment building in Dnipro. Debora Patta has the latest.
