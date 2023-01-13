ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
CBS News

China records first population decline in 60 years

China's population shrank for the first time in 60 years. According to the country's National Bureau of Statistics, the population dropped by 850,000 from 2021 to the end of 2022. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what this means for China.
CBS News

Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
CBS News

U.S. to reach debt limit on Thursday

The U.S. is expected to hit its debt borrowing limit in a couple of days. CBS News political director Fin Gomez covers has more on that and how the 2024 Republican presidential primary is shaping up.
CBS News

Debt ceiling: Here's what could happen in a credit "debacle"

The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to fund is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.
CBS News

Microsoft plans to cut thousands of jobs, according to report

Microsoft is planning to cut thousands of jobs in the latest workforce cull by a major technology company as the economy slows, according to a report. The software company is expected to announce the widespread layoffs in the coming days, Sky News reported on Tuesday. The U.K. media outlet said Microsoft is targeting a 5% reduction in its workforce, or about 11,000 workers across offices worldwide. The company is targeting cuts in its engineering divisions, according to Bloomberg, which cited a person familiar with the matter.
CBS News

CBS News

589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy